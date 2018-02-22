CLEARSPAN

ClearSpan now offers a new time-saving product line of Pre-Engineered Buildings. Customers who are looking to install a building this winter can complete their projects at a faster pace. The Pre-Engineered Buildings are available in 65-foot-wide ClearSpan Round HD Buildings, as well as 73-foot-wide or 100-foot-wide ClearSpan Gable HD Buildings. Between the two styles and multiple sizes, these buildings can meet just about any application across many industries. For more information on ClearSpan’s Pre-Engineered Line, visit our website listed below.

www.clearspan.com/products/turnkey/

BYERS SCIENTIFIC & MANUFACTURING

Byers Scientific & Manufacturing is an industrial odor management company focused on combining tested and proven science with innovative design in order to solve complex odor challenges for our clients and partners. We started Byers Scientific & Manufacturing because we saw a need and an opportunity: a need to leverage next-generation odor control solutions and an opportunity to be part of a growing wave of environmentally conscious entrepreneurs who strive to leave our globe in a healthy state for our future generations.

www.byers-scientific.com

RVS SYSTEMS

The RVS-155W is part of our new SimpleSight Series and was born from years of testing and multiple prototypes. This one camera setup boasts a 100-foot digital wireless range which is guaranteed to work even at highway speeds. The system comes with two powering options—a cigarette lighter plug and a hard wire option. Either wire it to the vehicle’s fuse box or plug it right into the 12V outlet. Installation takes less than an hour and the system comes with instant pair which allows the driver to pair camera to monitor without leaving the cab.

www.rvssystems.com

MAXAM TIRE

Maxam Tire has recently introduced a revolutionary new product for most OTR and construction applications. The MS708 features zero maintenance solid construction, long tread life, high heat resistance, superior wear and cut resistance, softer ride, self-cleaning tread, and mounts on standard multi-piece earth mover rims. The MS708 advanced all-rubber design is the only product in the industry available with three stages of specialized compounds. By design, the MS708 not only achieves reduced heat generation, unrivaled cut resistance, and superior ride comfort, but it also exceeds road wear expectations for a growing number of satisfied customers.

www.maxamtire.ca