HENDRICKSON

Hendrickson supplies premium suspension systems to the waste industry where durability, light weight, and driver comfort are essential. With brands such as HAULMAAX, ULTIMAAX, PRIMAAX EX, and COMPOSILITE EX, Hendrickson is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric, and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brake systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; and bumper and trim components to the global commercial transportation industry.

DOOSAN

Doosan Infracore North America LLC has extended its wheel loader lineup with the new DL280-5 wheel loader. The new DL280-5 is part of the popular category of 3- to 4-cubic-yard wheel loaders. The Doosan DL280-5 is designed to provide operators with enhanced performance and comfort as well as increased uptime protection when working in general construction, scrap, and waste-handling applications.

The 172-horsepower DL280-5 is manufactured with a standard Z-bar lift-arm linkage and is ideal for scooping, loading, carrying, and general construction tasks and for operators requiring additional dumping capabilities. For more information on Doosan products, visit our website listed below.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES

Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, CNG and LNG storage, transportation, and alternative fuel tanks.

Our Above Frame Back of Cab fuel system relies on Worthington’s patented vertical tank design, positioned to minimize system footprint. It takes up less frame space, sits closer to the cab, and requires fewer cylinders to maximize fuel capacity. Designed for technician safety and straightforward maintenance, all valves are installed at the base of the system, which does not require service techs to leave the ground.

STEINERT

Mixed plastic recycling efforts are hampered by difficult to sort plastics. Steinert US is creating greater purity, higher value, and more profitable solutions for the most difficult wastestream plastics recycling efforts.

The new generation STEINERT UniSort PR provides high-throughput, discrete sorting of clear and mixed colored PET bottles and trays, PE, PP, HDPE, e-scrap, and more.

Based on the latest generation near infrared camera technology, the system provides more accuracy, higher purity, and more clarity, with less light intensity and less calibration, making it the ideal tool for sorting mixed plastics—with minimal downtime, adjustment, or maintenance.

AUTOCAR TRUCKS

Autocar Trucks today announced that it will be the first truck manufacturer to offer the new Cummins X12TM engine to ­customers serving the refuse industry. The X12 12-liter diesel engine has remarkably reduced weight, enabling haulers to handle more trash and simultaneously lower their operating costs.

Autocar will begin accepting orders in June for X12-powered ACX trucks to be produced in October of this year, immediately after Cummins begins full US production of the X12.

HALLCO INDUSTRIES

One of the most efficient ways to move refuse and recyclables is with trailers and stationary bunkers or bins equipped with Hallco’s LIVE FLOOR conveyor system. Recognized throughout the industry for their performance and reliability, these powerful bidirectional, moving slat floors can turn any transfer trailer into a highly-efficient self-unloader. When used in transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and waste-to-energy plants, Live Floor systems are safer and easier to maintain than chain or belt conveyors.

CAMBRIDGE COMPANIES

Cambridge Companies is a design-build firm with over 30 years of experience building commercial and industrial facilities, specializing in solid waste industry facilities. In 2017, we added an office in Scottsdale, AZ, to better serve the western region of the US.

We construct new facilities as well as complete repairs on all types of solid waste facilities. Looking for a partner on your next project? Contact Cambridge Companies and discover what we offer our clients!

BYERS SCIENTIFIC & MANUFACTURING

Byers Scientific & Manufacturing is an industrial odor management company focused on combining tested and proven science with innovative design in order to solve complex odor challenges for our clients and partners.

We started Byers Scientific & Manufacturing because we saw a need and an opportunity—a need to leverage next-generation odor control solutions and an opportunity to be part of a growing wave of environmentally conscious entre­preneurs who strive to leave our globe in a healthy state for our future generations.

CP GROUP

CP Group announces its newest screening technology, the CP Auger Screen. This marks the industry’s first true anti-wrapping, non-blinding screen for material recovery facilities.

The CP Auger Screen sizes material by using a series of cantilevered augers that do not wrap or jam due to their corkscrewing motion, making it extremely low-maintenance. Any materials that could wrap, such as hoses or plastic film, are released off the end of the auger. Its low-wear augers are made from abrasion-resistant steel, making them durable while requiring little to no maintenance.

COLUMBIA

Our Horizon Landfill Tippers are designed to be easily towed over the road to your site. Utilizing the Portable Low Profile Landfill Tipper model at your facility can save you as much as $100,000 in operating costs within your first year alone. With a 15- to 20-year average operating lifespan, that translates into millions of dollars of additional profit over the life of the unit. With the capability of dumping 10–12 trailers per hour, and an average of 2 tons per trailer more over self-unloading trailers, you will generate more profit per load. Auto level eliminates the need to use manual bubble level. Each Trailer Tipper is custom-designed to be as versatile as possible to fit your needs.

GOC ODOR CONTROL

GOC Technologies manufactures and sells QuikAir and QuikSoil products for immediate relief from odor problems. QuikAir products are available for vapor and misting systems. QuikSoil products are for direct topical and incorporation applications to solid and liquid surfaces. Products are available for garbage odors, landfill gas odors, leachate odors, and biosolids odors. All products are non-hazardous and personnel and environmentally friendly.

FREIGHTLINER/DAIMLER TRUCKS

Freightliner Trucks recently introduced the all-new Freightliner EconicSD waste collection truck, a modern, low-entry cab-over-engine (COE) waste collection truck for the North American market that provides superior safety, uptime, and productivity.

The cab and chassis are designed and manufactured in Woerth, Germany—Daimler’s largest truck plant. More than 125 modifications were made to optimize the truck for North American operations. Final assembly of the cab and chassis will be completed in Gaffney, SC, at the Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) manufacturing facility.

GLOBAL SENSOR SYSTEMS INC

Over 35 years ago, the principals of the company developed the Global Search-Eye Sensor System (incorporating infrared technology) for vehicles to prevent backing accidents. The Search-Eye Sensor System is widely used throughout North America on many industrial and commerical fleets. Global’s System is used on a variety of heavy task vehicles to prevent backing accidents. For more information, visit our website listed below.

