Project Profile: Waste from Space

“Waste from Space” is a new and innovative intelligence gathering and analysis service to be utilized by governments, investigating and providing evidence of one of the most significant global environmental problems: unlawful waste dumping sites. The service, which was developed by Air and Space Evidence (ASE), a United Kingdom-based company, in 2017, is based on a semi-automated detection model utilizing EO satellite data, enabling the company to offer an effective and commercially viable geospatial intelligence tool that can detect serious waste crime.

The service was developed because waste crime has become one of the fastest-growing areas of organized crime, approaching drug trafficking in terms of scale and profits. Criminals exploit the high costs of legal waste management by making substantial profits from unlawful landfills. One organized crime gang in Italy makes about the same amount of money from waste crime annually as the fast food chain McDonald’s makes globally. Studies by the European Commission and others have found that waste crime costs European Union countries approximately 72–90 billion a year. The most common barrier to the use of satellite technologies in a monitoring and compliance context has always been money—but the staggering sums involved in waste crime reassured ASE that there was a need for our service and that economically, it would work.

ASE is an academic spin-off company (founded by a professor specializing in satellite Earth observation and a senior fellow in environmental law at University College London). The waste monitoring idea came from two academic projects—one in 1998–2000 for the European Commission and the other in 2005–2007 for a UK Research Council. So ASE has had a long-standing enthusiasm for solving the problem of detecting waste crime using satellites. The commercialization barrier back then was the cost of the satellite data and availability. Open satellite data is now easily available and is appealing as it is free—which is attractive when looking for clandestine waste sites spread across vast areas, and with government agencies faced with budget pressures.

The key waste crime problem that ASE has tried to solve is that government agencies have struggled to detect the very large numbers of unlawful sites quickly (as they are difficult to see at ground level and there is a lack of good intelligence). Huge amounts are often spent on waste crime but the problem is often dealt with too late (because sites are detected late), costing immense amounts in lost tax, cleanup costs, and losses to legitimate waste companies. Unlawful landfills can also cause significant degradation and damage to the environment. Our solution was to design a product that could break the lag in intelligence. We brought on board a satellite analyst from a military intelligence background to help develop this.

The most basic element to our spy in the sky service is using satellite data as historical evidence once a site has been identified by an environmental regulator. Modern satellites can now see a manhole cover from space, so we can certainly see a lot of information about what has taken place at waste sites using archived satellite data. Essentially, satellite data enables trained analysts to see what happened where and when. ASE can collect evidence demonstrating how long an illegal waste site was operating (which can be important in terms of sentencing) and the true extent of the illegality (e.g. there can be a lot of buried sites in one location, for example, so we can point out ones that have been filled in and disguised that agencies don’t yet know about). We have been working on historical cases for several national environmental agencies already.

The more advanced element of our waste crime service was designing a detection model which would enable regular targeted EO monitoring whereby we could identify operational unlawful sites that governments are not aware of. We needed investment to show proof of concept, so we successfully applied to the European Open Data Incubator for Europe for a €100,000 award to develop a detection model. This project ran between November 2016 and May 2017.

A key problem we faced in designing a detection model was that the characteristics of illegal waste sites vary massively over different locations. Waste dumps can be concealed, can be different shapes and sizes, and can be in a wide variety of locations—like finding a needle in a haystack. Many satellite monitoring programs had failed in the past because they had approached solving issues from a technical mindset. To solve the problem, we considered that it was necessary to know the problem. We first looked at large numbers of satellite images of legal landfill sites so we knew what they looked like (and their characteristics). We secondly looked at large numbers of archived satellite images of landfill sites (both legal and illegal) that had been prosecuted, so we knew what they looked like when they were operational and after they were abandoned. Finally, we looked at a very large number of real-life cases of waste crime (past prosecutions) and then worked out what the actual issues were. This included analyzing what was being disposed of; what was the method of disposal (e.g. buried, burnt, stored on top of land, stored in skips); length of time operational; who was running the illegal site; geographical locations; and other characteristics of the sites (e.g. near major road networks). We also sourced lots of ground-based photographs so we could see what these sites looked like at ground level.

The detection model was based on our development of a semi-automated model utilizing satellite data (and machine ­learning algorithms). In respect to the ­detection model, digital imagery from satellites is essentially a grid of numbers which displays intensities of particular wavelengths of ­electromagnetic radiation collected by the sensor. Humans interpret the number grid contextually, but the data can also be interpreted by the individual pixel value or the distribution of values. Particular clusters of values can indicate a recognizable feature which can be identified automatically with a computer program.

Finding illegal waste sites is a bit like finding a needle in a haystack—but we used all the above data to develop a methodology to detect sites that governments were not aware of. We combined a variety of techniques from both radar and optical sensors, aided by mapping data to discriminate standard land use types, concentrating on anomalies, effectively finding the needle by eliminating the haystack. This was not a simple thing to do—requiring a significant number of attempts to make it work over many months. This technique discards the vast majority of the search area and allows us to isolate a realistic number of suspicious areas for further investigation. We can then look at sites using more high-resolution-based sensors to see what was taking place there.

In the product trials, 71% of sites identified as potential illegal waste sites by ASE were proved to be so. There was one further site, which was unknown to the NIEA, which we believe could be an unlawful waste site, but that is still subject to verification on the ground, so the percentage of sites detected could be higher.

It is hoped that our service will empower governments to be massively more proactive in catching more waste criminals in the act. Enabling successful early interventions (whilst problems are manageable), allowing them to drastically reduce costs and environmental hazards, it is also expected that our service will offer a credible deterrence threat. In July 2017, ASE won the European Earth Observation Product of the Year Award 2017 from the European Association of Remote Sensing Companies for our Waste from Space service.