Reader Profile: Robert Patterson

For any stormwater program to succeed, its goals must be achievable by those involved, says Robert T. Patterson, CPESC, CESSWI. He is an approved instructor for CPESC (Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control) and CESSWI (Certified Erosion, Sediment, & Stormwater Inspector) review workshops and a QSP/QSD (Qualified SWPPP Practitioner/Qualified SWPPP Developer) Trainer of Record.

Patterson, director of environmental and safety compliance for Southern California homebuilder Baldwin & Sons, credits almost everything he’s learned to the individuals in the field who perform the work. He points out that effective communication with laborers, construction managers, executives, and governing officials in concert with the knowledge of the regulatory process and field operations experience results in translating governmental laws, rules, and regulations into “viable, sustainable, and cost-conscious programs that are user-friendly to operations personnel.”

What He Does Day to Day

Patterson oversees stormwater compliance and safety oversight for Baldwin & Sons projects, identifying and documenting field-based best practices. As the primary stormwater pollution prevention plan (SWPPP) developer, Patterson focuses on the development of simplified reporting forms and policies to improve the overall reporting process efficiency.

What Led Him to This Line of Work

Patterson earned a B.A. in physical/urban geography from California State University, which he says was pivotal in leading him into his career. He credits Lennar Communities’ executive leadership for understanding the importance of NPDES compliance and empowering him to create the company’s first stormwater compliance program in the late 1990s, which enabled him to observe the practices developed by field associates and parlay them into regional best practices. He earned an MBA from Pepperdine while working full time at Lennar and serving on several industry-related association boards, as he’s done throughout his career. Patterson then served as the national director of environmental and safety compliance for the PulteGroup. As one of the principal architects of US EPA’s mandated environmental management system, Patterson contributed to the development of Pulte’s National Storm Water Quality Program. He credits Pulte management for supporting his involvement with the development of the CESSWI credential, exemplifying “the importance of being involved in the solution.” While at Pulte, Patterson trained more than 3,000 stormwater managers and 1,500 trade partners, coming to appreciate how rewarding it is to teach a subject about which he is passionate. He also taught physical geography at Saddleback College. Patterson had his own company for two years, Little Creek ­Environmental, which developed SWPPPs and provided water-quality management plans, customized training programs, compliance auditing, stormwater inspections, expert witness testimony, water-quality sampling, and the development of environmental management systems for the construction industry. Patterson provided CESSWI and CPESC workshops for municipal staff. He then became the environmental and safety director for LMC, a Lennar Homes subsidiary, where he directed stormwater-related compliance efforts before joining Baldwin & Sons.

What He Likes Most About His Work

Learning from field professionals, documenting their efforts as best practices, and then crediting them for the work is the most satisfying part of his job, says Patterson. “This process creates a symbiotic relationship between practice and policy. It also opens communication channels when people see they are valued and their efforts have meaning. Doors that previously seemed closed start to open. Even the saltiest land dogs like to be acknowledged occasionally, even though they are not likely to admit it.” That’s vital to the evolution of a company’s process improvement, notes Patterson. “When you empower your people to have a voice in development of compliance policy, you are finally able to craft a program that is both achievable and bound to succeed.”

His Greatest Challenges

Developing policies and practices that meet regulatory requirements and that are achievable for field personnel is one of Patterson’s greatest challenges, as is establishing a uniform understanding among all stakeholders. “Often, we are like the blind men touching an elephant, all of whom have a different perception of what the elephant actually looks like,” says Patterson. “Helping everyone see the whole picture takes time, patience, and perseverance.” Another challenge: “Trying to audit field compliance efforts and provide encouragement at the same time,” he says. “Finding a balance takes tact and finesse. Ultimately, we all want to feel that our efforts have meaning. Providing meaning to the tasks at hand is paramount to getting them fulfilled.”