SWM PAVE

SWM PAVE addresses The Clean Water Act basic structure for regulating discharges of pollutants into the waters of the United States and regulating quality standards for surface waters. The system is designed to replicate pre-construction site-specific hydrology. The system uses already budgeted impervious wearing surfaces, such as asphalt and poured-in-place concrete dollars, and replaces the surface with SWM PAVE wearing surface. The SWM PAVE stormwater management systems have developed and employed the tools for success. SWM PAVE has over 150 projects in the ground and performing as designed.

www.swmpave.com

CULTEC

CULTEC’s Contactor and Recharger chambers may be installed in a trench configuration along roadsides as an alternative to swales. Not only is an underground stormwater solution easier to maintain, but it is aesthetically more pleasing than traditional swales. The subsurface installation eliminates a potential trash collection site and exposed ponding, which may lead to insect breeding grounds. Unlike a swale, the CULTEC system allows the final grade to be level and grow grass, thus making the system virtually undetectable. Water may enter the system via top load infiltration through the grass or via piping from a collection device. Visit our website for more information.

www.cultec.com/stormwater-systems.html

AP/M

AP/M Permaform’s CentriPipe is the centrifugally cast concrete pipe solution for cost-effective trenchless rehabilitation of deteriorated round, arched, and elliptical CMP, brick, and RCP storm and sanitary sewer pipes. Our patented bi-directional spin-caster and specially designed fine aggregate composite concrete ensure the longest lasting, highest quality rehabilitation results. CentriPipe is approved, installed, and trusted by DOT and municipalities for proven, cost-effective structural culvert lining. For more information, visit us online.

www.centripipe.com

PAVE TECH

TYPHOON is a patent pending PICP permeable joint material excavator. Using high pressure and a high volume of compressed air to break through the paver joint crust loosens and pneumatically excavates joint sediment and clogged chip rock. It is followed by the PAVEVAC, attached to a high-volume, high-lift vacuum truck or trailer. PAVEVAC removes all the excavated material on the surface and loose material from the joints to a specified depth in preparation to refill (re-chip) the joints to rehabilitate the PICP pavement back to original stormwater infiltration performance.

www.pavetech.com

STORMCHAMBERS

HydroLogic Solutions introduces its newest and largest HDPE chamber to the stormwater market—the StormChamber SC-18. This new 18-inch-high model offers the benefit of retention, detention, or reuse with a high water table or shallow soils. The StormChamber SC-18 is an ideal solution for stormwater management under these conditions due primarily to its strength and design flexibility. It is the strongest plastic chamber of comparable size, exceeding the ASTM HS-20/HL93 loading requirement by over four times (over 32,000 pounds per square foot). For more information on our new 18-inch StormChamber or on any of our products, visit our website below.

www.stormchambers.com

BEST MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS INC.

The SNOUT water quality hood system from Best Management Products can handle high-flow storm events. The SNOUT models 42RTB60, 52RTB72, and 72RTB96 that are shown are for large-diameter pipes in round manhole type structures. SNOUT hoods are also available for flat wall structures, and some models can accommodate flows in excess of 100 CFS. More than 70,000 SNOUTs are in service to help reduce trash, sediment, oils, and other common pollutants from stormwater discharges. Visit our website below for more information.

www.bmpinc.com

HACH COMPANY

Claros, the Water Intelligence System from Hach, represents a leap forward in digital technologies for the water industry, offering a suite of software-assisted solutions to help plant operators optimize their facilities, save money, and stay in compliance. Claros provides guided insights into three critical areas: instrument, data, and process ­management. Claros allows data to drive decisions so operators and managers see the big picture of their plant and have confidence in the many decisions they make. With changing regulations, rising energy costs, and the ever-present drive to optimize, operators need a solution to make sure their plants run smoothly. Claros is that solution.

www.hach.com/claros

DAS MANUFACTURING INC.

Das Manufacturing Inc. has been offering permanent marking systems since 1983. We have a performance proven system for leaving your mark on virtually any flat surface such as concrete, asphalt, and metal, providing a uniform professional appearance. Custom Das Curb Markers can be made in just about any size, shape, or color with virtually any message or language. All custom markers are available in Economark, Standard, or Duracast styles. Options such as No-Slip Finish, Reflective or Non-Reflective, Numbering, and Bar-Coding, to name a few, are available. The possibilities are endless.

www.dasmanufacturing.com

PAVEDRAIN

The PaveDrain system is a patented permeable paving surface designed with the joints between the blocks left open for an unprecedented infiltration rate (i.e., no rocks). Maintenance is accomplished with conventional street vacuuming equipment or the PaveDrain Vac Head. PaveDrain is ADA compliant, HS-25 load rated, manufactured throughout the US, and available in colors. What does your pavement do for you?

www.pavedrain.com

CLOUDCOMPLI

CloudCompli makes it easy for Phase I and II MS4s to remain ahead of the curve. Our platform turns raw data, such as inspections, sampling, and investigations, into comprehensible dashboards, analytics, and reports. We replace redundant paper-based forms with streamlined, intuitive, and automated processes. At the cutting edge of stormwater management, CloudCompli handles all aspects of compliance requirements, including inspections, illicit discharge detection and elimination, outfall monitoring, water sampling, public education tracking, and annual reporting. CloudCompli offers you an intuitive and elegant compliance solution that saves time and money, reduces risk, and provides visibility to effect real environmental change.

www.cloudcompli.com

J.W. FAIRCLOTH & SON INC.

The Faircloth Skimmer surface drain floats on the surface of the sediment basin as it fills and drains, releasing the cleanest water near the surface instead of draining muddy water from the bottom of the basin as conventional outlets do. The skimmer drains the basin slowly over several days at a constant rate to maximize settling. The adjustable orifice regulates the filling and drawdown of the basin and improves efficiency. Check out our website listed below for additional information including cut sheets, a sizing template, detailed installation instructions, and pictures.

www.fairclothskimmer.com

BIO CLEAN

The Modular Wetlands System Linear is Bio Clean’s flagship biofiltration product and represents a pioneering breakthrough in stormwater treatment. The MWS Linear continues to outperform other treatment methods with superior pollutant removal for TSS, heavy metals, nutrients, hydrocarbons, and bacteria. With its advanced pretreatment chamber and innovative horizontal flow biofilter, the MWS Linear is able to effectively remove pollutants through a combination of physical, chemical, and biological filtration processes. With the same biological processes found in natural wetlands, the MWS Linear harnesses nature’s ability to process, transform, and remove even the most harmful pollutants. TAPE GULD Certified.

www.biocleanenvironmental.com

THE STRONG CO.

Strong-Seal Geopolymer is a cost-effective, specially formulated, fiber-reinforced mortar and is the sustainable solution for structural fatigue and corrosion in stormwater pipes. Strong-Seal Geopolymer can be centrifugally cast using the Strong-Seal Systems mixer, pump, and spinner. It may also be sprayed manually. Extensive research and development, ongoing laboratory testing, and nationwide service are just a few of the advantages that make the Strong-Seal Geopolymer System the right solution for stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation.

www.strongseal.com

ERNST SEEDS

At Ernst Conservation Seeds, we grow, process, and sell hundreds of species of native and naturalized seeds and live plant materials for ecological restoration, sustainable landscaping, reclamation, wetlands, and natural resources conservation. Native plants are vitally important to ecological restoration and are increasingly seen as the best choice for use in almost every scenario. Our native seeds are produced from species that are considered the most significant foundation of an effective native restoration or reclamation project. Our steadfast commitment to understanding our customers’ needs and advising them on the best solutions has been at the heart of our mission for over 50 years.

www.ernstseed.com