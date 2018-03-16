CULTEC

CULTEC specializes in providing chambers for stormwater management and manufactures chambers that adhere to strict standards. The Recharger 902HD chamber is a 48-inch-tall, ultra-high-capacity chamber that has been designed and tested in accordance with ASTM F2787 “Standard Practice for Structural Design of Thermoplastic Corrugated Wall Stormwater Collection Chambers.” Following rigorous tests including measurement of short- and long-term physical properties, and live and dead loading, the Recharger 902HD meets the performance requirements of ASTM F2418. The Recharger 902HD has achieved third-party certification to the Canadian Standards Association B184 Series 11 standard for polymeric subsurface stormwater management structures.

MCELROY

The MegaMc 1600 machine tackles the largest pipe jobs with ease. This machine features four jaws each with 30,000 pounds of clamping force for improved gripping and re-rounding of pipe. With an impressive 88,000 pounds of fusion force, operators will find they have extra force in reserve to overcome drag. The machine allows for butt fusion of most fittings without special holders or removal of the outer jaws and mitered inserts are available for fabricating ells. Hydraulic power assists all fusion functions, including the complete operation of the jaws, pipe lifts, heater, and facer.

HACH COMPANY

Claros, the Water Intelligence System from Hach, represents a leap forward in digital technologies for the water industry, offering a suite of software-assisted solutions to help plant operators optimize their facilities, save money, and stay in compliance. Claros provides guided insights into three critical areas: instrument, data, and process ­management. Claros allows data to drive decisions so operators and managers see the big picture of their plant, and have confidence in the many decisions they make. With changing regulations, rising energy costs, and the ever-present drive to optimize, operators need a solution to make sure their plants run smoothly. Claros is that solution.

CARTHAGE MILLS

Muscle Wall is a rapidly deployed, portable, reusable retaining wall system with many uses. It can be quickly moved into place without heavy equipment to protect homes and businesses from the devastating and costly impact of flooding by both containing and diverting water and other materials. Muscle Wall is easy to stack, store, and ship, requires no heavy equipment to install, and can be rapidly deployed with one to two people—even during the event. Check out a video that shows exactly how it works by searching “Muscle Wall” on Carthage Mills YouTube Channel.

ESRI

At some point, all communities face possible devastation from rising flood waters. And on the front line of the flood response effort are civil engineers inspecting and monitoring flood control systems in order to protect community lives and property. But…at what risk? Ryan Hunsicker and David Totman will give a free webcast exploring how the County of San Bernardino developed and implemented an effective flood response plan using a Geographic Information System (GIS). Participants can learn how to use GIS to effectively plan, execute, mitigate, and review flood control efforts year round.

INUKTUN

The newest addition to Inuktun’s pipe inspection vehicles is the Versatrax 100 Mark II robotic crawler. The affordable solution for RVI in pipes as small as 4 inches (100 millimeters), the Versatrax 100 Mark II system is offered in a parallel or inline configuration with optional magnetic upgrade for vertical/inverted operation on ferrous surfaces. Inspect up to 1,000 feet (300 meters) in a single run with the provided tether. High-intensity LED lighting along with the standard Spectrum 45 pan-tilt camera or optional Spectrum 90 pan-tilt-zoom camera offer superb image quality for analyzing the integrity of almost any type of pipeline.

BLUE-WHITE INDUSTRIES

FLEXFLO A-100N Polymer Pump handles high-viscosity polymers used in water and wastewater treatment. A-100N peristaltic metering pumps are equipped with Blue-White’s exclusive, built-in Tube Failure Detection system (TFD). If TFD senses tube failure, the pump will automatically shut off and energize a relay or switch, permitting communication with external equipment, such as a backup pump or alarm. This eliminates costly polymer spills and cleanup. No false triggering is caused by condensation and washdown procedures.

HOBAS PIPE USA

Hobas fiberglass-reinforced, polymer mortar (CCFRPM) pipe is inherently corrosion resistant and lasts 100 years or more. Most US municipalities have installed Hobas in potable water systems as well as storm and sanitary sewers. Hobas is ideal for virtually every installation method including open cut, sliplining, jacking, microtunneling, two-pass tunnel, casing carrier, and above ground. Diameters range from 18 to 126 inches.

HI-VAC CORPORATION

The Jumbo Combo features a 5,250 CFM 27-inch Hg blower, the most powerful in the industry. It is ideally suited for large-diameter-pipe cleaning jobs that smaller water pumps and vacuum systems would not be able to complete effectively or efficiently. The water pump on the Jumbo Combo works at up to 150 GPM.

The Jumbo Combo also features boiler plate steel debris tanks that carry a lifetime warranty and a transfer case drive that is simple, reliable, and powerful.

PLASTATECH

Flexible, durable, and impermeable to most chemicals and liquids, Plastatech Industrial Grade (IG) geomembrane helps you contain and control materials, runoff, chemicals, and spills. It is formulated to withstand UV exposure, atmospheric pollutants, and harsh chemicals commonly found in industrial settings. Plastatech IG was developed for applications such as landfills, canals, ponds, wastewater, and other secondary containment purposes. This geomembrane offers excellent lay-flat characteristics and meets PGI-1104 and ASTM D7176 requirements. It is available in 10-, 20-, and 30-mil thicknesses. Standard colors are gray and black with additional colors available upon request.

ATLANTIS CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL PTY

The Atlantis Sub Surface Flo-Logs are designed for special situations where a combination of rapid infiltration, channeling, and high compressive strength is required. The vortex feature aerates the flow, dramatically improving water quality. The Flo-Logs are manufactured from high-quality recycled polypropylene and can be customized to applications by use of a wide range of geotextiles, hydro nets, or liners.

HAMMERHEAD

HammerHead Trenchless Equipment, a Charles Machine Works Company, has introduced a sectional point repair system for rehabilitating sewer and stormwater pipe with circular or oval cross-sections 3 to 48 inches in diameter. The HammerHead point repair system is a cost-effective, environmentally friendly, cured-in- place-pipe (CIPP) point or sectional repair solution that is available in custom kits based on customers’ specific project requirements. The new product is available both in bulk quantities, and as conveniently prepared kits containing everything the contractor needs, including patch liner, resin, packers, and ancillary supplies.

SW FEESAVER

The Marlee Float skimmer is a Surface Drain and Sediment Control device that meets EPA requirements for surface withdrawal for sediment basins. Constructed of HDPE pipe, this polyethylene float is UV resistant and virtually indestructible with no moving parts. The skimmer is also suitable for permanent use in retention and detention ponds to reduce maintenance and enhance water quality. Available in three models, each with flexible, easily changed orifice saddles to meet a wide range of flow rate needs.

CLEANWAY ENVIRONMENTAL

If rooftop stormwater runoff and the pollutant load it carries are a concern at your site, CleanWay Downspout Filtration Systems can help you meet your water quality goals. Our downspout filters are self-contained, compact units that are easy to install and maintain. They also feature a ready-access sampling port to test water quality and verify regulatory compliance.

STORMWATERX LLC

StormwateRx LLC shipped its first Zinc-B-Gone roof runoff filtration systems in August. Zinc-B-Gone, a patent-pending standalone stormwater treatment system, provides an advanced level of stormwater pollutant removal. Designed specifically for filtration of rooftop runoff containing total and dissolved metals, these units reduce zinc and other dissolved metals to benchmarks or action levels. Zinc-B-Gone is available in various sizes, from a unit for an individual downspout (Basic) to larger sizes for combined downspouts (Pro). All sizes are effective and economical to operate and maintain and are built with a super-duty tank for many years of reliable and consistent service.

THE STRONG CO.

Strong-Seal Geopolymer is a cost-effective, specially formulated, fiber-reinforced mortar and is the sustainable solution for structural fatigue and corrosion in stormwater pipes. Strong-Seal Geopolymer can be centrifugally cast using the Strong-Seal Systems mixer, pump, and spinner. It may also be sprayed manually. Extensive research and development, ongoing laboratory testing, and nationwide service are just a few of the advantages that make the Strong-Seal Geopolymer System the right solution for stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation.

