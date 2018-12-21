HACH COMPANY

Claros, the Water Intelligence System from Hach, represents a leap forward in digital technologies for the water industry, offering a suite of software-assisted solutions to help plant operators optimize their facilities, save money, and stay in compliance. Claros provides guided insights into three critical areas: instrument, data, and process ­management. Claros allows data to drive decisions so operators and managers see the big picture of their plant, and have confidence in the many decisions they make. With changing regulations, rising energy costs, and the ever-present drive to optimize, operators need a solution to make sure their plants run smoothly. Claros is that solution.

www.hach.com/claros

BIO CLEAN

The Bio Clean Kraken Filter is a state-of-the-art system utilizing advanced membrane filtration, ensuring a high level of removals for TSS (NJCAT Verified at 89%), total phosphorus (72%), metals (>50%), trash (99%), nutrients, and hydrocarbons. The Kraken membrane filter cartridge provides high flow rates, while the system can operate at a low loading rate to ensure maximum performance, minimum maintenance, and far fewer clogging issues. Each Kraken Filter is designed with drain-down, eliminating standing water and vector control issues (mosquitos), and the individual filter cartridges are lightweight, washable, reusable, and can be quickly removed and reattached without tools.

www.biocleanenvironmental.com

HYDRA TMDL

Existing ARS storm drain gate systems rely on a locking system that releases when the runoff water level rises. The gate will fail to open if covered by debris, causing flooding, and many times fail to close properly, defeating the intended purpose of keeping debris out.

The patented HYDRA Blades independently open as the water volume increases and close when the runoff subsides. City of Los Angeles certified at 92.7% effective. See HYDRA’s low-cost, low-maintenance, easy-installation design at our website listed below.

www.hydratmdl.com

CLOUDCOMPLI

CloudCompli makes it easy for Phase I and II MS4s to remain ahead of the curve. Our platform turns raw data, such as inspections, sampling, and investigations, into comprehensible dashboards, analytics, and reports. We replace redundant paper-based forms with streamlined, intuitive, and automated processes. At the cutting edge of stormwater management, CloudCompli handles all aspects of compliance requirements, including inspections, illicit discharge detection and elimination, outfall monitoring, water sampling, public education tracking, and annual reporting. CloudCompli offers you an intuitive and elegant compliance solution that saves time and money, reduces risk, and provides visibility to effect real environmental change.

www.cloudcompli.com

J.W. FAIRCLOTH & SON INC.

The Faircloth Skimmer surface drain floats on the surface of the sediment basin as it fills and drains, releasing the cleanest water near the surface instead of draining muddy water from the bottom of the basin as conventional outlets do. The skimmer drains the basin slowly over several days at a constant rate to maximize settling. The adjustable orifice regulates the filling and drawdown of the basin and improves efficiency. Check out our website listed below for additional information including cut sheets, a sizing template, detailed installation instructions, and pictures.

www.fairclothskimmer.com

THE STRONG CO.

Strong-Seal Geopolymer is a cost-effective, specially formulated, fiber-reinforced mortar and is the sustainable solution for structural fatigue and corrosion in stormwater pipes. Strong-Seal Geopolymer can be centrifugally cast using the Strong-Seal Systems mixer, pump, and spinner. It may also be sprayed manually. Extensive research and development, ongoing laboratory testing, and nationwide service are just a few of the advantages that make the Strong-Seal Geopolymer System the right solution for stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation.

www.strongseal.com

BEST MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

The BMP SNOUT stormwater quality improvement system, with accessories like the Bio-Skirt and TrashScreen, provides affordable structural solutions to help with today’s low impact development (LID) requirements. The SNOUT, a vented catch basin hood or trap, offers reductions in gross pollutants such as floatables and trash, as well as free oils and sediment. The Bio-Skirt more effectively captures and retains hydrocarbons and is treated with an antimicrobial to inhibit bacteria growth on the boom. The stainless TrashScreen offers the highest level of gross pollutant removal including “Full Trash Capture” designation. Made in the USA.

www.bmpinc.com

SOIL RETENTION PRODUCTS INC.

Soil Retention Products Inc., the leading provider of plantable concrete systems, just launched its newest product: Drivable Turf. This pre-cut artificial turf solution fits to Soil Retention’s permeable, flexible concrete pavement system, Drivable Grass. Drivable Turf comes in 4-by-4-foot sections and fits perfectly into the void spaces of Drivable Grass. The turf is easily installed in combination with Drivable Grass without the need to measure, cut, and space. Drivable Turf is a win-win for contractors looking to reduce hours and labor costs yet still provide a low-maintenance greenscape solution for a permeable pavement system for walkways, pathways, driveways, and more.

www.soilretention.com/drivable-grass/do-it-yourself/where-to-buy

CLEANWAY ENVIRONMENTAL

If rooftop stormwater runoff and the pollutant load it carries are a concern at your site, CleanWay Downspout Filtration Systems can help you meet your water-quality goals. Our downspout filters are self-contained, compact units that are easy to install and maintain. They also feature a ready-access sampling port to test water quality and verify regulatory compliance.

www.cleanwayusa.com/downspout

PRECON PRODUCTS

The SP360 is Precon’s patented, unique low impact development (LID) retention best management practice (BMP) for stormwater management. It is designed to reduce the potential for downstream flooding, recharge groundwater basins where feasible, and reduce the likelihood of combined sewer overflows (CSOs). The SP360 provides the engineer with a new tool to meet the goals of the municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) for detention, retention, infiltration, and harvesting of stormwater. With over 50 years of experience producing precast concrete for civil infrastructure, Precon Products is a leading expert in manufacturing concrete stormwater structures.

www.StormPrism.com