IN-SITU

Designed for use in a variety of applications, the Aqua TROLL 600 Multiparameter Sonde provides accurate water quality data in natural water, surface water, groundwater, produced water, and aquaculture. Additionally, the Aqua TROLL 600 Ammonium, Chloride, and Nitrate Sensors are ideal for any application where real-time data for nutrient monitoring or early detection of contamination is useful. The ammonium sensor will automatically derive ammonia and total ammonia when used with a pH/ORP sensor. Calibration is only recommended on a monthly basis, with no iso-thermal calibration required.

www.in-situ.com/we

RADIODETECTION

The RD8100 cable locator is engineered to deliver high precision for damage prevention when locating buried cables and pipes. This advanced range of underground utility locators offers optional integrated GPS and usage logging. The RD8100 is Radiodetection’ s most advanced range of cable locators and builds on over 40 years of pedigree to deliver performance, quality, and durability. Containing a unique arrangement of five custom-manufactured, precision-ground antennas, it allows you to choose the best method to locate specific cables and pipes. To learn more about the RD8100 or Radiodetection’s precision locators, please visit our website below.

www.radiodetection.com

LOGICBEACH

The IntelliLogger is a rugged, stand-alone instrument for test and long-term monitoring of remote assets including WW pump stations, irrigation sites, RO systems, tank levels, and more. Flow, pressure, power, level, and Modbus transducers connect directly for simple field installation. LAN or cell modem connectivity allows remote access. With the intuitive and powerful HyperWare-II icon-based software, users quickly implement data acquisition, alarming, and reporting via email and FTP. If network connected, the IntelliLogger integral Web Page server supports status viewing and remote control with your browser. Systems are available from $880 with options for additional I/O, weatherproof housings, and more.

www.logicbeach.com

NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Support smart city initiatives with L900 technology from Neptune. Connect with confidence to what’s next in water, and move towards a smart city with a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution from Neptune. Leverage L900 technology—the industry’s first LoRa Alliance-certified solution for AMI. Build on the smart water technology you already have. No reprogramming or mode changes are required. All your AMI infrastructure is actively managed and monitored for you. Learn more about smart cities technology at neptunetg.com, then connect with us in Las Vegas at ACE18 Booth #17043, June 11–14, to win your day.

www.neptunetg.com

CONTAINMENT SOLUTIONS INC.

Containment Solutions has been manufacturing industry leading underground fiberglass reinforced plastic petroleum storage tanks for over 50 years. The same patented process used to fabricate those tanks yields the company’s premium fiberglass water storage tanks. Available in sizes up to 50,000 gallons, Containment Solutions’ underground fiberglass tanks are engineered to handle all kinds of water applications. The company offers everything from potable water storage to onsite septic, as well as stormwater collection, rainwater harvesting, and fire protection systems. Since each site has its own unique demands, each tank produced is custom-made to meet the specific needs of each project.

www.containmentsolutions.com

MASTER METER

Combating non-revenue water begins with Master Meter’s highly precise, solid-state ultrasonic flow measurement technology. The Octave presents large meter innovation for commercial and industrial applications, which provides an ultra-wide flow recording capability to effectively capture both intermittent leaks and massive flows. With all digital operation and IoT interoperability, the Octave connects easily with all major AMR, AMI, and SCADA system brands. Master the sound of science with the Octave from Master Meter.

www.mastermeter.com

FLUID CONSERVATION SYSTEMS

PermaNet+ is changing the economics of leak detection. PermaNet+ is a battery-powered, cellular-enabled, acoustic leak detection and monitoring solution that delivers daily leak reports, including acoustic leak audio files and autocorrelations, via the cloud. PermaNet+ is installed below grade, eliminating the need to install and maintain additional aboveground infrastructure. The PermaNetWeb cloud dashboard includes powerful web tools to filter and listen to leak audio, validate remote correlations, identify leak locations, and minimize NRW.

www.fluidconservation.com

BLUE-WHITE

There are no metals in the fluid path of F-461 Series inline Variable Area Flowmeters, making these units well suited for use in many ultrapure applications. Constructed of tough, chemical resistant Polysulfone, F-461 flowmeters offer better resistance to high temperatures, pressures, and a broad base of harsh chemicals than many plastic flowmeters on the market. The high capacity F-461 utilizes precisely engineered ridges molded into the meter body, which guide PTFE floats. F-461 features Polysulfone 1-inch F/NPT fittings with FKM O-Rings and half union adapter connections. Socket fusion fittings are available. An optional splash shield is available.

www.blue-white.com