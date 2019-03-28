Crestchic Strikes Gold Twice in Africa

Crestchic, the global loadbank manufacturer, is pleased to announce the successful completion of two testing and commissioning projects for AngloGold Ashanti, one of the largest gold mining companies in the world.

In early 2018, Crestchic was the successful bidder in a tender to test and commission a new power plant at AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita Gold Mine, located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. Given the remote location, the mine needed its own secure power supply to remain operational at all times, resulting in the purchase of four Wartsila engines which run on HFO or diesel.

The team at the AngloGold Ashanti mine understood that purchasing these ‘best in class’ engines was not enough and that it was vital to ensure that they were commissioned and tested under real load conditions. Whilst factory testing is a very important part of the life cycle of an engine, there is no replacement for in-situ testing, particularly given that engines have often been transported thousands of miles, over land and sea. Site conditions are often very different to factory conditions when it comes to heat, humidity and air quality. Crestchic provided loadbanks and transformers to test the four Wartsila engines individually and in-sync at a voltage of 11kV.

After a successful completion of the Geita Gold Mine project in Tanzania, Crestchic was given the opportunity to bid for a mirror-image project at the Siguiri Gold Mine situated in the north-east of the Republic of Guinea. Crestchic was again the successful bidder, and mobilised equipment for the project in August 2018.

Paul Brickman, Sales Director at Crestchic said: “We are very proud to have been able to assist with the installation and commissioning of the new power plants at AngloGold Ashanti’s gold mines in Tanzania & Guinea.”

For more information on Crestchic’s loadbanks, visit: https://crestchicloadbanks.com/

Founded in 1983, Crestchic is one of the world’s leading specialist manufacturers of loadbanks which are used in the testing of power supplies in the most demanding climactic and environmental conditions across seven continents. Operating from locations in the UK, North America, China, Singapore, Netherlands, France, Germany, Brazil and Dubai, the company is at the forefront of innovation and design, with thriving sales and rental operations and a loyal and growing customer base worldwide. For further information visit www.crestchicloadbanks.com or call +44 (0)1283 531645.