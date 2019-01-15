Cummins Inc. launches new 125-200kw generator sets that enable the implementation of efficient power solutions to reduce investment costs and replace the current QSB7 diesel genset series models

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has announced the launch of a new generator set series. The C125D6D, C150D6D, C175D6D and C200D6D diesel generator sets are replacing the current DSGAB, DSGAC, DSGAD and DSGAE models. The new models include three circuit breakers, single phase power at 175 and 200 kilowatts and improved conduit entry access.

Alex Savelli, Executive Director, Cummins Power Generation said, “Replacing our current 125 to 200-kilowatt diesel generator sets is our next step in driving to a connect series common platform, which provides more value to our customers and enables them to reduce their overall investment costs.”

The three circuit breakers on the new generator sets reduce overall installation cost and provide the option of load separation on the generator. This allows the convenience of not needing to install a separate distribution panel for different types of loads. The breakers are also 100 percent and 80 percent Long and Short Time Instantaneous (LSI) rated at 250 to 800 amps.

Customers and installers of the new generator sets will find the overall cost and difficulty of installing the generators has been reduced. The new front-end conduit entry access reduces cable routing effort, and the aluminium enclosure decreases the size of the generator sets, as well as reduces corrosion.

The new 60 hertz series, rated 125 to 200 kilowatt-electric, is powered by a Cummins four-cycle, inline, six-cylinder dual speed diesel engine, based on the work-horse Cummins QSB6.7 liter engine. The new generator set series is designed for a wide variety of conventional standby applications, delivering reliable power, low emissions and fast response to load changes.

Additional features offered with the new models include connection ports for easy connectivity, remote start and other auxiliary connections, as well as an angled screen for easy readability when installed on a fuel tank.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.