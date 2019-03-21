Energy Systems Integration Group (ESIG) Recognizes Excellence with Annual Awards

March 21, 2019 – During its annual spring meeting, the Energy Systems Integration Group (ESIG), the leading source of global expertise for energy systems integration and operations, announced the winners of its 2019 Excellence Awards.

These awards recognize energy professionals from around the world for their contributions and accomplishments toward the planning and operation of energy systems across multiple pathways and geographical scales in ways that are reliable, economic and sustainable.

Mark Ahlstrom, president of ESIG’s Board of Directors, presented Excellence Awards to more than 40 individuals and honored two individuals with Lifetime Excellence Awards for their sustained contributions and dedication to the energy industry.

“Our power systems are rapidly transforming based on new technologies and the wishes of society. These award recipients exemplify the progressive and thoughtful efforts from our engineering and technical communities that support these exciting changes. ESIG honors their hard work and provides opportunities for others to learn and build on their outstanding accomplishments.”

The Lifetime Excellence Award was presented to:

John Simonelli, retired from ISO-NE – For major contributions during the past five years to the integration and recognition of essential reliability services from wind and solar plants.

Will Kaul, retired from Great River Energy – For leadership in building the transmission that is critical to renewable energy, a cleaner grid, and the future of energy systems integration.

Excellence Awards recipients include:

For leadership and contributions to the NREL Seams study of the Eastern and Western interconnections

Aaron Bloom, NextEra Analytics

Josh Novacheck, NREL

Jim McCalley, Iowa State University

Armando Figueroa-Acevedo, MISO

For leadership and contributions to the Heating Sector Decarbonization Study

Goran Strbac, Imperial College London

Danny Pudjianto, Imperial College London

For contributions to international renewable energy standards development efforts

Bernie Ernst, Fraunhofer IEE

Chi Yongning, CEPRI

Jason MacDowell, GE

Jens Boemer, EPRI

Dan Brake, ARESCA

Sandy Butterfield, Boulder Wind Consulting

Jeroen van Dam, NREL

George Kelly, Consultant

Aidan Tuohy, EPRI

For contributions to advances in PV-battery peaking plants

Eran Mahrer, First Solar

Jill Freret, Arizona Public Service

Paul Denholm, NREL

Derek Stenclik, Telos Energy

For leadership in DER integration

Colton Ching, HECO

Rodney Chong, HECO

Lisa Giang, HECO

For advances in planning and analysis for low inertia grids

Julia Matevosjana, ERCOT

Fred Huang, ERCOT

Sebastian Achilles, GE

Matt Richwine, Telos Energy

Nick Miller, HickoryLedge

Jonathan O’Sullivan, EirGrid

Babak Badrzadeh, AEMO

Deepak Ramasubramanian, EPRI

Thibault Prevost, RTE

Helge Urdal, Urdal Power Solutions

For reliability improvements for interconnected PV generation through the IRPTF

Bob Cummings, NERC

Ryan Quint, NERC

Rich Bauer, NERC

Al Schriver, NextEra Energy

Jeff Billo, ERCOT

For contributions to the modeling of highly electrified futures

Geoff Blanford, EPRI

Trieu Mai, NREL

For leading the way in utility commitment to clean energy

Ben Fowke, Chairman, President, and CEO, Xcel Energy

Alice Jackson, President, Xcel Energy CO

Alan M. Oshima, President and CEO, HECO

David Bissell, President and CEO , Kauai Island Utility Cooperative

For more information or to become a member of ESIG, contact [email protected], or visit www.esig.energy.

