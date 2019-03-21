Energy Systems Integration Group (ESIG) Recognizes Excellence with Annual Awards

March 21, 2019 – During its annual spring meeting, the Energy Systems Integration Group (ESIG), the leading source of global expertise for energy systems integration and operations, announced the winners of its 2019 Excellence Awards.
These awards recognize energy professionals from around the world for their contributions and accomplishments toward the planning and operation of energy systems across multiple pathways and geographical scales in ways that are reliable, economic and sustainable.
Mark Ahlstrom, president of ESIG’s Board of Directors, presented Excellence Awards to more than 40 individuals and honored two individuals with Lifetime Excellence Awards for their sustained contributions and dedication to the energy industry.
“Our power systems are rapidly transforming based on new technologies and the wishes of society. These award recipients exemplify the progressive and thoughtful efforts from our engineering and technical communities that support these exciting changes. ESIG honors their hard work and provides opportunities for others to learn and build on their outstanding accomplishments.”
The Lifetime Excellence Award was presented to:
John Simonelli, retired from ISO-NE – For major contributions during the past five years to the integration and recognition of essential reliability services from wind and solar plants.
Will Kaul, retired from Great River Energy – For leadership in building the transmission that is critical to renewable energy, a cleaner grid, and the future of energy systems integration.
Excellence Awards recipients include:
For leadership and contributions to the NREL Seams study of the Eastern and Western interconnections
Aaron Bloom, NextEra Analytics
Josh Novacheck, NREL
Jim McCalley, Iowa State University
Armando Figueroa-Acevedo, MISO
For leadership and contributions to the Heating Sector Decarbonization Study
Goran Strbac, Imperial College London
Danny Pudjianto, Imperial College London
For contributions to international renewable energy standards development efforts
Bernie Ernst, Fraunhofer IEE
Chi Yongning, CEPRI
Jason MacDowell, GE
Jens Boemer, EPRI
Dan Brake, ARESCA
Sandy Butterfield, Boulder Wind Consulting
Jeroen van Dam, NREL
George Kelly, Consultant
Aidan Tuohy, EPRI
For contributions to advances in PV-battery peaking plants
Eran Mahrer, First Solar
Jill Freret, Arizona Public Service
Paul Denholm, NREL
Derek Stenclik, Telos Energy
For leadership in DER integration
Colton Ching, HECO
Rodney Chong, HECO
Lisa Giang, HECO
For advances in planning and analysis for low inertia grids
Julia Matevosjana, ERCOT
Fred Huang, ERCOT
Sebastian Achilles, GE
Matt Richwine, Telos Energy
Nick Miller, HickoryLedge
Jonathan O’Sullivan, EirGrid
Babak Badrzadeh, AEMO
Deepak Ramasubramanian, EPRI
Thibault Prevost, RTE
Helge Urdal, Urdal Power Solutions
For reliability improvements for interconnected PV generation through the IRPTF
Bob Cummings, NERC
Ryan Quint, NERC
Rich Bauer, NERC
Al Schriver, NextEra Energy
Jeff Billo, ERCOT
For contributions to the modeling of highly electrified futures
Geoff Blanford, EPRI
Trieu Mai, NREL
For leading the way in utility commitment to clean energy
Ben Fowke, Chairman, President, and CEO, Xcel Energy
Alice Jackson, President, Xcel Energy CO
Alan M. Oshima, President and CEO, HECO
David Bissell, President and CEO , Kauai Island Utility Cooperative
