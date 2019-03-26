H/Cell Energy Reports FY2018 Year End Financial Results

DALLAS, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, has announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights:

Increased year-over-year revenue by 19%

Acquired and assimilated PVBJ, Inc. ( www.pvbjinc.com )

Secured a growth lending facility with Thermo Communications Funding

Achieved an operating profit in both wholly-owned HCCC subsidiaries

Established a revenue producing renewable energy division in Australia

Selected as a panel member for The Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy

Increased bid list to approximately $27 million

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, HCCC generated revenue of $7,546,437 and a net loss of $554,010, which includes $292,439 of non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to $(0.07) in loss per share. The results compare to revenue of $6,352,886 and net income of $8,897 or $0.00 in earnings per share, fully diluted, for the prior year ended December 31, 2017.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, “Fiscal year 2018 was a significant year for the company. We invested in the growth of the organization and achieved many milestones. Our subsidiaries are performing well and generating many projects while focusing on the market development of our advanced clean energy solutions. We feel that our financial condition is solid, with $359,134 in cash and $3,524,507 in assets. We also believe our advanced clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology will become a primary energy source for off-grid electric power in the residential, commercial and government sectors. HCCC is growing at a fast pace and the market for clean energy is abundant with opportunities.”