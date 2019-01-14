LG Redefines VRF HVAC Systems with Innovative Year-Round Solution

Unveiled at AHR Expo 2019, LG’s Multi VTM 5 Now Features LGRED° Technology for Superior and Efficient Heating Down to -22°F

Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics is unveiling a robust enhancement of its flagship Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system, the Multi V 5 – now standard with the powerful LGRED° (Reliable to Extreme Degrees) heat technology. Introduced at the 2019 AHR Expo this week (Booth #C7209) Multi V 5 with LGRED° is the ideal year-round VRF solution.

Available in a range of capacities including the industry’s most compact 20-ton single frame, the Multi V 5 is replete with advanced features that provide superior energy efficiency without sacrificing occupant comfort. Newly upgraded for 2019, the Multi V 5 boasts an expanded operating range to work in ambient conditions down to -22°F making it a robust solution for all climates, thanks to the award-winning LGRED° heating technology.

“Our customers can expect to get the best with LG, and the Multi V 5 with LGRED° technology is a perfect example. While other manufacturers offer a separate cold weather product line which in some cases is simply derated units, we offer our customers one superior product with all the bells and whistles standard, making it an obvious choice for year-round comfort,” said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA.

The Multi V 5 also comes with exclusive LG features such as Advanced Smart Load Control and Comfort Cooling intelligence which measure ambient air humidity and temperature to monitor changing weather conditions in real-time, adjusting operation before the change has an opportunity to impact indoor comfort. Smart Heating works by extending the VRF system’s heating run-hours between defrost cycles by monitoring the building’s heating load, calculating the outdoor air dew point temperature and when possible raises the outdoor coil surface temperature delaying frost formation on the outdoor unit coil contributing to additional energy savings.

For building owners, architects, engineers and developers, the LG Multi V 5 provides even greater savings and flexibility over other VRF products in the market by offering more capacity and performance in a single compact chassis, with a 43 percent smaller average footprint and 39 percent lighter total weight over the Multi V IV. Not only will the space-saving design result in fewer costs devoted to structural reinforcements, but the design will also contribute to substantial reductions in electrical costs for power distribution. And when coupled with the redesigned heat recovery units and the AHU Conversion Kit, there’s even greater system design flexibility with the Multi V 5.

