Nevada Business Leaders: Move Quickly to Raise the RPS

Businesses and organizations committed to advancing Nevada’s clean energy economy applaud the introduction of Senate Bill 358 by Senator Chris Brooks, which will raise the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard to 50 percent by 2030. They encourage the Legislature to move quickly to pass the legislation, which Governor Sisolak has indicated he will sign.

Senate Bill 358 will fulfill the demands of Nevada voters who overwhelmingly supported a 50 percent RPS with Question 6 in November 2018. To take effect it must pass again in 2020, but Senator Brooks’s legislation would immediately begin implementing the new standard.

Are you subscribed to Distributed Energy magazine? Click here for a free subscription!

“Clean energy jobs are growing faster per capita in Nevada than anywhere else in the country,” said Ray Fakhoury, principal with the Advanced Energy Economy. “While the clean energy industry employs more than 25,000 Nevadans, SB 358 would provide an economic jolt to the burgeoning industry. These types of forwarding thinking policies from Senator Brooks help strengthen Nevada’s regional competitiveness while benefiting businesses and consumers throughout the state.”

“Strengthening the state’s RPS will help to attract new investment, encourage innovation, and ensure that the state’s vibrant and robust clean energy economy continues to grow,” said Anne Kelly, vice president of government relations at Ceres. “We look forward to working with Governor Sisolak and the Legislature to pass SB 358 into law.”

“SB 358 adds Nevada to the ranks of leading states in the development of abundant clean, low-cost and efficient renewable energy,” said Sean Gallagher, vice president of state affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association. “We’re grateful that Governor Sisolak and legislators from both parties support increasing the state’s RPS, and urge them to act quickly to pass the measure, and urge them to act quickly.”

About CEW4NV: Clean Energy Works for Nevada is a coalition of businesses and advocates who support a strong clean energy economy for the Silver State. https://cleanenergyworksnv.com/

