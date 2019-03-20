New Sinamics G120X Drive Series Specializes in Infrastructure Pump, Fan, and Compressor Applications

With power range from 1–700 hp (0.75–630 kW), Sinamics G120X is optimized for pump,

fan and compressor applications

Siemens is introducing the new Sinamics G120X drive, a simple, seamless and easy-to-use drive, designed for use in pump, fan and compressor applications in industries such as water/wastewater, HVAC/R, irrigation/agriculture and in industrial environments. Sinamics G120X has a power range of 1–700 hp (0.75–630 kW) and can operate in a temperature range from -4 to +140° F (-20 to +60° C) with any standard motor, including synchronous reluctance motors (SRM). It has an integral DC choke which improves harmonics and EMC performance. Sinamics G120X meets all the latest and upcoming UL, NEMA and EN/IEC standards for 2019 and beyond and offers up to 100 kA short-circuit current rating (SCCR) ensuring enhanced product safety and energy efficiency.

Sinamics G120X easily integrates into existing applications and is configured for cost-optimization and resource-saving operation, which ultimately helps reduce total cost of ownership.

The compact design of the G120X saves space in the control cabinet and can also be easily integrated in to MCC solutions (including plug-in buckets). Even without an additional output reactor, Sinamics G120X drives enable motor cable lengths of up to 492 ft. (150 m) with category C2 or C3 filter and up to 1476 ft. (450 m) without filter and have hardware-based SIL3-certified safety functions built-in.

Are you subscribed to Distributed Energy magazine? Click here for a free subscription!

“The Sinamics G120X offers outstanding ‘out-of-the-box’ ease of use and is simple to commission and operate using its high-resolution graphical color keypad, known as IOP-2 (intelligent operator panel), as well as the optional Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Access wireless module — both optimized for pump and fan applications,” states Nikunj Shah, product manager, Siemens, Digital Factory, US.

Shah continues, “Sinamics G120X drives offer an automatic restart function after power failures and the multi-pump/staging operation mode allows the user to control several pumps using just one drive. Its energy-saving mode automatically switches the motor on and off to save energy and reduce wear. G120X also has built-in energy functions which display energy consumed as well as energy saved.”

The G120X has Class 3C3 coating which is suitable for harsh environments where the presence of corrosive gases such as Hydrogen Sulfide (H 2 S) is present. A high C2 or C1 EMC category ensures the drive can be reliably used in any kind of industrial and public networks.

Sinamics G120X is compliant with all relevant EU and upcoming NEMA energy-saving standards and offers an operating efficiency level of over 98% (efficiency class IE2). Its comprehensive range of integrated application-specific functions for pumps and fans ensures improved energy efficiency through amount of actual energy needed in line with the actual load which ensures the best possible performance and minimal energy losses.

Sinamics G120X is fit for digitalization and can be linked to Mindsphere by using Sinamics Connect 300 and the Mindsphere app Analyze MyDrives. This offers users the opportunity to analyze valuable operating data gathered from the drive and enables the visualization and analysis of status information, providing users with valuable data which can be used as the basis for process optimization and maintenance strategies. Mindsphere is the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens that connects products, plants, systems and machines, while enabling a user to harness the wealth of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) with advanced analytics.

Siemens is introducing a totally new drive series for the U.S. market. Sinamics G120X drives are especially suited for use in pump, fan and compressor applications in industries such as water/wastewater, building technology and in industrial environments.

Siemens Digital Factory (DF) offers a comprehensive portfolio of seamlessly integrated hardware, software and technology-based services in order to support manufacturing companies worldwide in enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of their manufacturing processes and reducing the time to market of their products.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. With approximately 379,000 employees in 190 countries, Siemens reported worldwide revenue of $94.0 billion in fiscal 2018. Siemens in the USA reported revenue of $23.7 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

