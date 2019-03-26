Solect Energy Awarded Competitive RFP Contract with the City of Medford for a Microgrid Energy Management System

Solar PV System, Energy Storage System and Generator will Provide Medford DPW with Highly Efficient and Resilient Operations

Medford, MA – March 26, 2019 – Solect Energy, the state’s leading commercial-scale developer and installer of solar energy systems, announced today that they have been awarded a competitive RFP contract to engineer, procure, install, and service a microgrid energy management system at the City of Medford’s Department of Public Works (DPW). The system includes a 235kW PV solar array which has already been installed by Solect through their partnership with PowerOptions, an 100kW/255kWh NEC Distributed Storage Solution (DSS) and an emergency generator.

The City of Medford applied for and was awarded a MA Department of Energy Resources (DOER) Community Clean Energy Resiliency Initiative Grant of $833,000. The grant funds the comprehensive microgrid and energy storage system demonstration project and is one of several that the Commonwealth is supporting to prove the value of distributed renewable energy technologies for municipal preparedness in extreme conditions. The project will result in a resilient and highly efficient operations center to serve the City and its residents in any conditions, including loss of grid power.

Are you subscribed to Distributed Energy magazine? Click here for a free subscription!

“Solect’s microgrid RFP was strong and compelling, and they were extremely helpful each step of the way from the proposal, installation of the PV system to the DOER grant extension,” said Mayor Stephanie M. Burke. “The microgrid system will enable us to make great strides in our goal of highly efficient and resilient buildings. We look forward to collaborating with Solect on this project and demonstrating to the Commonwealth and the citizens of the City of Medford, the value of distributed renewable energy systems.”

An added benefit of the microgrid’s solar + storage combination, is the ability to lower expensive demand charges. Demand charges are based on a customer’s monthly peak load, and in many cases [in Massachusetts] can account for up to 70% of a commercial customer’s electricity bill. In addition, the City can take full advantage of the storage capacity to more effectively participate in a range of Demand Response programs to further reduce operating expenses.

“We salute Mayor Burke, Alicia Hunt and the City of Medford for the attention and emphasis they are placing on resiliency planning for their city buildings and harnessing solar plus storage to deliver high efficiency, energy stability and cost savings,” said Kenneth Driscoll, President and CEO at Solect Energy. “We applaud their vision and have high expectations that the system will deliver on those goals, while also allowing the City to reduce their expenses over the next twenty years.”

About the City of Medford

Founded in 1630, Medford is the fourth oldest English settlement in America. Established as a City in 1892, Medford is one of the oldest settlements in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the US.

Medford was a leader in the Clipper Ship building industry and manufactured brick and tile. In addition, Medford was famous for its “Medford Rum” and “Medford Crackers.” Revolutionary war patriot Sarah Bradlee Fulton lived here. General George Washington visited here during the Revolutionary War, while Paul Revere came through on his famous ride, waking up Medford residents with “the British are coming!” Medford is also the home to abolitionists Prince Hall and Lydia Maria Child, cooking school founder Fannie Farmer, General Samuel Lawrence, who fought at the battle of Bull Run, and former Massachusetts Governor John Brooks. The Christmas Song “Jingle Bells” was written here by James Pierpont.

The name Medford is thought to have come from “the ford by the meadow” or “Medford” thus commemorating the importance of the fordable part of the Mystic River located just west of present-day Medford Square.

The original area of Medford was owned by Mathew Cradock, the first Governor of the Massachusetts colonies. Although Cradock never saw it, he employed men to develop his land into a plantation. After his death, the plantation passed to his heirs and then was sold en masse in 1652 to Edward Collins. The area was designated a “peculiar” which signified that it was private property and not a properly incorporated town. Collins began selling pieces of land to others after 1656. In 1684, Medford was granted the right to raise its own money by the General Court. For more information, visit www.medford-ma.gov or follow us on Twitter at @MedfordMass or @GoGreenMedford.

About Solect Energy

Solect Energy, based in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, is the recognized leader in commercial-scale solar. We develop smart, customized strategies based on a deep assessment of each customer’s energy needs and requirements, then deliver solar design and installation solutions, operations and maintenance services, and the most advanced energy storage systems. Solect offers proven expertise in development, technology, policy, and incentives, and project financing. Our practical, systematic approach helps businesses and organizations reduce energy costs and optimize their solar investment. To date, Solect has installed over 90 MW (megawatts) of commercial PV systems, with a focus on commercial, light industrial, and institutional properties throughout New England and Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.solect.com or follow us on Twitter at @SolectSolar

