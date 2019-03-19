The Original Wind Lidar, Now Available from NRG Systems



The Company Adds ZX 300 and ZX 300M to Its Remote Sensing Offerings

March 19, 2019, Hinesburg, Vermont, USA – NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, has announced that it will now sell and support ZX Lidars in North America. This will include the ZX 300 for onshore vertical profiling applications and the ZX 300M for near-shore or platform-based offshore applications. Both models capture finance-grade wind measurements from 10 to 200+ meters and are fully IEC classified and accepted by DNV GL as Stage 3 Bankable Lidars.

NRG Systems, a global leader in wind measurement for over 36 years, offers the industry’s most complete portfolio of resource assessment technologies, including met mast systems, Direct Detect Lidar, and Doppler Lidar. David Hurwitt, NRG’s Vice President, Global Marketing and Product Management, said, “We’re very excited to pair ZX’s proven technologies with our sales, logistics, and service capabilities. The combination gives our customers absolute confidence that we can meet their complete measurement needs.”

NRG Systems was one of the first companies to venture into remote sensing for wind more than a decade ago. Today, they offer a suite of support products and services to facilitate an optimal Lidar ownership experience. Ian Locker, Managing Director of ZX Lidars, said, “More than 35 years ago NRG changed the way wind resource assessment was done. Today, with the addition of ZX Lidars to their product family, it’s another milestone in that change. Our Lidars are both technically and financially accepted. They are rugged and robust. And now they are totally accessible and supported in the US and Canada by the team at NRG.”

To support the sale of ZX 300 and ZX 300M units, NRG will also offer custom power solutions, validation services, monitoring services, and inspection and update services. Please visit NRG Systems at the WindEurope Conference & Exhibition, April 2-4 in Bilbao, Spain, and the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, May 20-23, in Houston, Texas, USA, to speak with a representative in person, or contact [email protected] for more information.

About NRG Systems, Inc.

NRG Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), revolutionized the way wind resource assessment was done more than 36 years ago. Today, this heritage of innovation drives everything they do. The Company is dedicated to designing and manufacturing smart technologies for a more sustainable planet –that means more renewable energy, cleaner air, and a safer environment for all. Their measurement systems, turbine control sensors, and Lidar remote sensors can be found in more than 170 countries. For more information, please visit nrgsystems.com

About ZX Lidars (formerly ZephIR Lidar)

ZX Lidars provides industry-leading wind lidar products, ZX 300, ZX 300M and ZX TM for wind energy and meteorological applications. These Lidars deliver accurate wind measurements in both onshore and offshore applications at measurement heights / ranges across the full swept area of the blades of modern wind turbines, and beyond. With more than 10 million hours of operation in the field and over 1000 deployments (and counting), ZX Lidars has pioneered the use of Lidar in the wind industry. The company is proud of the many world firsts it has achieved with customers including: upwind measurements from a turbine nacelle, turbine wake studies, offshore deployments of both fixed and floating wind lidar, an industry-accepted validation process, re-financing and re-powering of a wind farm, successful demonstration of measurement accuracy in a wind tunnel and total wind project financing from a lidar without need for a met mast. For more information, please visit zxlidars.com.

