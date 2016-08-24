How the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Was Developed

Finding Perfect Harmony

Peter Hammond, now a consulting engineer with Siemens, thought a lot about how to solve a serious problem with medium-voltage VFDs in the late 1980s when he was with Robicon. He had been designing low-voltage VFDs for many years. Then a solution occurred to him as the company, now owned by Siemens, had been trying to scale up the low-voltage design to medium voltage while encountering problems.

Finding Perfect Harmony Peter Hammond, now a consulting engineer with Siemens, thought a lot about how to solve a serious problem with medium-voltage VFDs in the late 1980s when he was with Robicon. He had been designing low-voltage VFDs for many years. Then a solution occurred to him as the company, now owned by Siemens, had been trying to scale up the low-voltage design to medium voltage while encountering problems. [text_ad] VFDs are used to allow an AC motor to operate at any desired speed by changing the frequency supplied to them. Low-voltage drives are designed to operate below about 690 V with a maximum of about 1,000 HP. Medium-voltage drives operate up to 15,000 V and can reach 20,000 HP or more. Hammond says that, in the ’70s when drives became widely used, people started to notice bad side effects. Cables and transformers were over-heating, and utility customers complained of interference with TVs, telephones, and instrumentation. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) created standard 519 in 1981; it was voluntary until 1992. The standard required that harmonic distortion of the current draw by a facility must be less than 5%, he explains. After the standard became mandatory in 1992, many facilities started having to spend money to comply with standard 519. Robicon’s solution hit the market in 1994.At the time VFDs were being used with centrifugal pumps or fan loads to save energy, but they were injecting harmonic currents into supply lines. They were also reducing the life expectancy of the motors they were driving. Hammond and his fellow engineers at Robicon saw there was a market for medium-voltage VFDs. So what did Hammond and Robicon do? Hammond saw that instead of connecting semiconductor switches in series to achieve higher voltages, which is very difficult, it would be easy to connect complete low-voltage converters—called power cells—in series. Each phase of the motor could be driven by several power cells connected in series. (A power cell, as used by Robicon/Siemens, is a specific type of converter that takes in three-phase AC power at fixed frequency and voltage and delivers single-phase AC power at variable frequency and voltage.) Hammond asked at the time, “What if we control the power cells to switch one at a time in a multi-level topology?” By stacking low-voltage power cells in series, “we can go as high as six cells in each phase, to 7,200 volts. We can vary the number of cells according to the voltage needed.” Voltage fed to the motor is improved by switching cells at different times. “This gave us a lot more benefits, Hammond says. Switching cells at different times reduces stress on the motor and produces smoother torque. In addition, a transformer in the VFD feeds power to all the cells and cancels many harmonics so that they are not injected into the plant’s power supply. The new drive is in harmony with its environment at both the input and at the output, he explains. The result of this development was called the Perfect Harmony, the first practical multi-level drive. Existing motors did not need to be replaced with this new drive because the currents flowing into the motor are so smooth extra losses are avoided and torque pulsations are minimized. The first Perfect Harmony was controlled by a 16-bit microprocessor, but it was slow so that high-speed control functions required dedicated hardware. When Intel came out with the Pentium a few years later, Hammond says, they upgraded to an all-digital control package using the Pentium, shrinking the control package to the size of a large book. With all control functions in software, very complex control strategies became possible, he says. Hammond says it took a year to build the prototype, and in 1994 when the first drives became available on the market, they sold 47 units. Robicon’s patent was issued in 1997. An oil and gas company was Robicon’s second customer and it bought 21 of the first 47 Perfect Harmony drives for an offshore platform, says Hammond. The company had originally ordered low-voltage VFDs, but when the engineer came to approve them and saw the Perfect Harmony prototype, he changed the order to Perfect Harmony drives. His reason was that the drives were for submersible pumps in wells under the sea, which cost $1 million to replace if they fail. Using Perfect Harmony drives reduced the risk of such a failure, explains Hammond. The Perfect Harmony has an important feature—the cell bypass option—Hammond says. This feature takes advantage of the inherent redundancy in having multiple cells. The cell bypass option provides a contactor for each cell to remove it from the string if it fails. The drive can then continue to operate with the remaining cells. The maximum output voltage is reduced, but the customer can continue running the equipment. Another oil company asked for and got a guarantee that their drives would run without interruption for five years. Hammond explains that some processes take a long time to stabilize after startup, so the company wanted a drive that would never cause a shutdown. The drives provided have met the five-year goal. Hammond reports that there are international competitors, particularly in China, where many companies have copied the Perfect Harmony. “We were naive and only applied for US patents,” says Hammond. Siemens expects competition to increase when the US patent expires. Siemens is manufacturing Perfect Harmony VFDs at its main plant in Pittsburg, and in plants in Germany, Shanghai, and Brazil. Approximately 13,000 drives have been installed worldwide, and total sales are approaching $2 billion. “It’s been an interesting time,” says Hammond. 