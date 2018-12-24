2018’s Greatest Hits from Distributed Energy

Before we close the books on 2018, let’s revisit Distributed Energy’s top posts and stories for the year.

The Battery Apocalypse

How will we manage battery waste?

In the near-distant future, spent batteries could clutter the landscape. A primary focus of energy storage tech developers has been on engineering more power-dense and lighter weight lithium-ion batteries to power devices like laptops, cell phones, and electric vehicles. But it seems that little planning has gone into the product’s end of life, a circumstance that leaves many wondering how we will manage battery waste. > Continue Reading

The New Era of Absorption Chillers

Although absorption chillers were introduced over a century ago, it is worth examining what’s new today and what’s next, while dispelling some old misconceptions. That’s because in recent years, absorption chiller technology has evolved dramatically. Absorption chillers are being used around the globe as an efficient solution wherever waste heat recovery or a low-cost thermal driving heat source are available, especially as part of a natural-gas or a combined heat and power (CHP) system. The ability to use these sources of thermal energy, along with using water as the refrigerant, make absorption chillers a viable option in commercial and industrial—and even food-processing and marine—applications. In many situations, the business case for absorption chillers is surprisingly strong due to the stable/low cost of natural gas, rising cost of electricity or grid congestion, and focus on natural refrigerants. Continue Reading

Phase Change Technology Energizes Buildings

Today’s phase change materials provide energy efficiency.

Phase change technology has been used in a very basic sense for hundreds of years, predominantly in the form of melting ice to keep food and people cool. Ice box refrigerators and artificial refrigeration date back to the 1750s, although it wasn’t until 1834 that the first vapor-compression refrigeration system was built. Continue Reading

2018 has been exciting; renewable energy, energy storage solutions, and microgrid technologies continue to evolve and we will keep our finger on the pulse of the industry.