I’m continually inspired by innovative solutions to energy distribution challenges. A solution that sparked my interest recently was the development of a new model for demand management currently in pilot testing in the state of New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission approved a plan put forward by Liberty Utilities to use a network of utility-owned batteries, installed in rate-payer homes, to reduce demand during system peaks.

Join us in Atlanta August 18–22, 2019 for StormCon, a five-day special event to learn from experts in various water-related arenas . Share ideas with peers in your field and across industries—exploring new stormwater management practices and technologies. Click here for details

The pilot program—the first of its kind in the US to combine battery storage with time-of-use rates—will help the utility lower demand for electricity during peaks and serve as backup power for customers during a power outage. During more expensive power demand peaks, program participants will be charged more for electricity, but they will also have the option of charging their batteries during low-cost hours and using stored power.

In the first phase of the program, Liberty Utilities plans to install 200 Tesla Powerwalls in the homes of customers and transition to a time-of-use rate designed to shift consumption away from peak times. According to industry experts, customers will pay $2,433 for the systems upfront or $25 per month for 10 years. In subsequent project phases, Liberty Utilities hopes to install up to an additional 300 batteries and offer customers the option to purchase home storage batteries from other providers.

“We are very excited to start this program,” Susan Fleck, President, Liberty Utilities – NH, said in a press release. “The negotiations with all interested parties were incredibly valuable. We think the program will be a big success.”

The network of home batteries will serve as a decentralized power plant to reduce charges for Liberty Utilities customers. When the utility predicts a system peak, it takes control of the home batteries, charges them on cheap late-night power, and discharges as needed during the peak timeframe to reduce the total draw from ISO New England.

What are your thoughts on this innovative model?