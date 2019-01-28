I’m continually inspired by innovative solutions to energy distribution challenges. A solution that sparked my interest recently was the development of a new model for demand management currently in pilot testing in the state of New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission approved a plan put forward by Liberty Utilities to use a network of utility-owned batteries, installed in rate-payer homes, to reduce demand during system peaks.
The pilot program—the first of its kind in the US to combine battery storage with time-of-use rates—will help the utility lower demand for electricity during peaks and serve as backup power for customers during a power outage. During more expensive power demand peaks, program participants will be charged more for electricity, but they will also have the option of charging their batteries during low-cost hours and using stored power.
In the first phase of the program, Liberty Utilities plans to install 200 Tesla Powerwalls in the homes of customers and transition to a time-of-use rate designed to shift consumption away from peak times. According to industry experts, customers will pay $2,433 for the systems upfront or $25 per month for 10 years. In subsequent project phases, Liberty Utilities hopes to install up to an additional 300 batteries and offer customers the option to purchase home storage batteries from other providers.
“We are very excited to start this program,” Susan Fleck, President, Liberty Utilities – NH, said in a press release. “The negotiations with all interested parties were incredibly valuable. We think the program will be a big success.”
The network of home batteries will serve as a decentralized power plant to reduce charges for Liberty Utilities customers. When the utility predicts a system peak, it takes control of the home batteries, charges them on cheap late-night power, and discharges as needed during the peak timeframe to reduce the total draw from ISO New England.
What are your thoughts on this innovative model?
Comments
Finally, instead of consumers expecting power to just be available, like bread on a shelf, they are part of the mix and can affect when and how much they pay for power use, This is the paradigm shift needed to change the power industry from a supermarket to an interactive market.
This is nice technology, but we need lower cost batteries and utility rate reform for it to be economical. My annual electric bill is $743.52, of which 26% is a fixed “Customer Charge that will not go down. If my peak demand were reduced with a battery and the electric company reduces the variable portion of my bill by 20%, that would save me only $110 per year. This is a pretty low return on a $2433 investment.
Since in most areas electric demand peaks are caused by air conditioners on hot, sunny days, the highest priorities should be installing LED lights and rooftop solar panels.