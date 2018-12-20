Endeavor Business Media Acquires Forester Media

NASHVILLE, TN. (December 19, 2018) – Endeavor Business Media, a business-to-business media company, based in Nashville, Tenn, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Forester Media for an undisclosed amount. Forester Media is based in Santa Barbara, CA. The group includes the trade show StormCon, the Western Water Summit conference and six magazines and related web properties. The staff working on these events and media properties has been retained by Endeavor.

“As we continue to build out our portfolio of events and media properties, we identified the Forester properties as a good fit for our organization where we can also add value” said CEO Chris Ferrell. “StormCon is an industry-leading trade show for stormwater management and our digital products will immediately be available to advertisers in the Forester magazines.”

The brands acquired in the transaction include Stormwater, Erosion Control, Water Efficiency, Distributed Energy, MSW Management, and Grading & Excavation Contractor. “The industries covered by these publications are essential to life in cities today and that made them very appealing to add to our portfolio of titles,” said Ferrell. “Additionally, we have a couple of conferences in the Solid Waste and Public Works sectors that these brands will nicely tie in with.”

Daniel Waldman, founder and President of Forester Media, said “We are thrilled to have the resources and depth of experience Endeavor brings to help us accelerate the growth of our brands. Endeavor has a deep understanding of where our businesses are headed and the demonstrated ability to get us there fast. This is great news for our employees, our clients and the industries we serve. “

John McGovern of Grimes, McGovern and Associates represented Forester Media. Resolute Capital Partners once again provided the financing for Endeavor. This is the eighth transaction of 2018 for Endeavor.

About Endeavor

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites and events. The company targets B2B audiences around the country. The company has offices in Nashville, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Sarasota, Florida; Skokie, Illinois; Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; Akron, Ohio and now Santa Barbara, California.