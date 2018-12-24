2018’s Greatest Hits from Erosion Control

Before we close the books on 2018, let’s revisit Erosion Control’s top posts and stories for the year.

This blog post received more comments than any other Erosion Control post published in 2018.

Costs are rising, supplies are dwindling and the clock is ticking. Explore solutions and new ways to collaborate by joining your colleagues in San Diego, January 22-23, 2019, at the Western Water Summit. Click here for details

As Nutritious as Cardboard

They might have saved large swaths of Texas from blowing away during the Dust Bowl in the 1930s, but today they’re unwelcome tenants—interlopers from another time and place.

Two types of grass, one originally from China and the other from South Africa, are taking over the southeastern part of the state. Known, respectively, as King Ranch bluestem and Kleberg bluestem, they were once widely planted to stop erosion on ranches and roadsides. Continue Reading

This blog post saw the most readers than other Erosion Control blog posts published throughout 2018.

Closing Up

Researchers at the University of California Riverside and elsewhere have just published a paper linking the effects of climate change to more frequent and intense flooding. It has to do with the effects of temperature, rainfall, and humidity on the macropores in the soil—that is, the spaces larger than 0.08 millimeters, which, when they’re plentiful, allow water to infiltrate easily. Continue Reading

From the pages of Erosion Control online magazine, this article by Barbara Hesselgrave had the most views.

Movin’ Down the Highway

Linear construction projects have their own rules.

Two decades ago, while working as the erosion control supervisor in Orange County, NC, Warren Faircloth, the then-county inspector, frequently observed a recurring problem with sediment control on construction projects.

“Most of the sites had porous stone dams intended to let mud settle in the basin and release clean water downstream, but when I inspected the site and went below the dams, there was a lot of mud built up,” says Faircloth, whose innovation and product development launched Faircloth Skimmer Surface Drains. Continue Reading

Thank you for your continued readership of Erosion Control, we appreciate your comments and suggestions. We look forward to seeing you in 2019, and we wish you a Happy New Year!