Going to the Dogs

If you own a business or manage any part of one, chances are you at least occasionally need to interview and hire employees. The erosion control, landscaping, and construction industries often have a need for seasonal help, so you might even be doing it regularly at certain times of the year. How comfortable you are with the interviewing process probably depends a great deal on how often you do it. Some people are trying to make the experience easier and more objective.

What they’re trying to do, in both the cases below, is to eliminate some of the sometimes overt, sometimes unconscious biases an interviewer might have for or against a candidate based on the person’s appearance, accent, gender, ethnicity, age, or some other characteristic (maybe sharing a first name with someone the interviewer doesn’t like, for example), and help instead to concentrate on the candidate’s relevant skills.

They’ve taken two very different approaches. Researchers in Sweden have developed a robot that can conduct initial interviews. A robotics company and a large recruitment firm teamed up to create Tengai (you can see her here), a human-like, glowing face that sits on the desktop across from an interviewee and asks questions.

Because many different interviewers have helped to program Tengai, the developers say, the robot is free of any individual’s unconscious biases, and they are continually reviewing the data to uncover any such biases that may have inadvertently crept in. For now, human recruiters review transcripts of the initial interviews and decide who gets to move on for consideration, but eventually, the robot should be able to handle more and more of the hiring process. At the moment Tengai speaks only Swedish, but an English version is expected to be available next year.

The second approach is somewhat more fun, if (to my mind at least) less likely to produce an objective result. A director at a New York City nonprofit organization realized that when we look at a site like LinkedIn—often used to prescreen job candidates—and see peoples’ photos, we make automatic assumptions about them. So he created a browser extension that removes the human images and randomly replaces them with pictures of dogs. Yes, dogs.

You can get this tool right now if you use Chrome, but as critics have pointed out, an interviewer might have even stronger opinions—good and bad—about different breeds of dogs than about different kinds of humans. A Doberman likely doesn’t elicit the same response as a toy poodle, and what about the poor candidate whose face is randomly replaced with that of a pit bull—a dog many people think of as threatening?

I’m assuming most of us won’t be using either of these systems anytime soon, but do you have particular strategies you rely on when screening and interviewing candidates? Tips to share? Ideas for making the process easier?