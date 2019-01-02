Welcoming 2019

As we look forward in 2019, change is in the air. First, in case you missed it, Erosion Control and our annual conferences StormCon and the Western Water Summit, were acquired by Endeavor Business Media last month. We’re excited to be a part of the Endeavor Business Media family, and our team will continue to bring you the quality content and events which you expect. You can read the full announcement here.

2018 brought more destruction from fires in California. But fires aren’t the only threats to land and life. Erosion control is more important than ever to help bring stability and prevent further harm to people and properties.

Here are a couple of articles highlighting creative solutions.

Mitigating Mayhem

Soft solutions for slope failure, eroding shorelines, and damaged levees

Disaster in Seconds



“Ordinarily, there are hundreds of people out there, but the day we had this disastrous mudslide, it had been raining and no one was out,” says Adam Popenhagen, market development manager with Illinois-based Profile Products, who recalls how 1.5 acres of soil simply sheared off the slope of a popular parkway in downtown Minneapolis on a rainy day in June 2014.

“It only took three seconds for what we estimated to be 4,000 cubic yards of soil to dislodge,” he says, which in this case was a disaster averted. For reference, the average tri-axle dump truck typically holds 10 to 14 cubic yards of soil; the enormous soil collapse that occurred that day was about 300 truckloads worth. Continue Reading

Post-Fire Erosion Control Methods in the North San Francisco Bay Area

In total, the North Bay fires of 2017 burned about 40,000 acres. The southern California fires were even larger, totaling 1 million acres. The fires burned a wide variety of landscapes, including whole neighborhoods in flat, urbanized areas. Unlike rural areas, these areas are served by urban infrastructure, including storm drain systems, which tie into natural waterways such as creeks, rivers, bays, and oceans. As part of the engineering community, we observed that the potential for mobilization of ash from burned lots posed a major challenge for communities recovering from urban fires. This article is intended for professionals interested in erosion control and water-quality issues in post-fire areas.

The fires that devastated the North San Francisco Bay Area in October 2017 generated large volumes of ash and debris in subdivisions and on private lots. This material includes toxic compounds and heavy metals such as lead, mercury, and copper from the combustion of homes, cars, appliances, furniture, and other man-made materials. Continue Reading

