The New Excavator Hi-Production Multi-Ripper ® From Leading Edge Attachments, Inc.

Leading Edge Attachments, Inc.’s ® award winning excavator Multi-Ripper® is the most powerful and productive ripper in the world, however, the new Hi-Production Multi-Ripper takes the design one step further.

Operators have testified that this unique patented ripper design can replace a hydraulic hammer for breaking through rock, frozen ground, and coral up to 4 times faster than a hydraulic hammer; at a fraction of the cost; easier on the machine; with less maintenance; allowing switching over to a bucket easier; and using no hydraulic lines, while ripping the sides and bottom of the trench flat, with no depth limitation. The new HP version has five shanks instead of three. These extra two shanks allow the operator to double the rotation of the tool to ultimately increase ripping productivity.

Construction Safety Topics That Can Save Lives Master everything from OSHA regulations, to high-tech safety equipment in this FREE Special Report:. Download it now!

The Hi-Production Multi-Ripper is manufactured in USA using high strength Swedish Hardox 400 alloy steel for abusive, abrasive and cold weather conditions, and is available for any backhoe, mini-excavator or excavator that weighs over 6,000 pounds. The price for a 20-ton excavator model (like a Cat 320) is currently $9,890. Visit www.digrock.com .