BOMAG’S NEW PAVING TRAINING PROGRAMS HELP OPERATORS AND COMPANIES GET THE MOST FROM THEIR EQUIPMENT

RIDGEWAY, S.C., December 17, 2018 – For asphalt contractors to be successful in today’s competitive paving market, paver and roller operators must acquire a deep knowledge of the equipment’s features and put this knowledge into practice at the job site. With long-time equipment operators retiring at a high rate, the next generation of operators must receive extensive in-depth training on the equipment in order to meet project specifications without costly rework, so companies can maximize equipment return on investment.

BOMAG understands the need for continual training on paving and compaction equipment and now offers two new courses that focus on equipment operator training at our South Carolina FAYAT Academy training center. These new BOMAG schools for paving and roller training provide attendees with first-hand knowledge on how to optimally operate, maintain and care for the machine. Each course is taught by BOMAG specialists, one of the road building industry’s most experienced team. The sessions are set up to address individual questions as well as theoretical and practical content.

Paving training for operators and supervisors

This intense, two-day training session is designed specifically to help paver operators improve mat smoothness and quality. The course focuses on paver and screed set-up with hands-on paver and screed operation. Attendees will pave and be taught how to troubleshoot mat defects. In-class training also focuses on technical paver troubleshooting, daily maintenance, and automation control set-up and usage (TOPCON/MOBA systems). Class size is limited to foster in-depth technical learning.

Four training sessions will be conducted in the first quarter of 2019. Training will take place in Ridgeway, S.C.:

Session 1: January 15-16, 2019

Session 2: January 29-30, 2019

Session 3: February 5-6, 2019

Session 4: March 5-6, 2019

Asphalt compaction and hands-on roller training

With asphalt compaction, selecting the right roller with the right set of features to meet job criteria is critical for the paving team’s success. This course dives into the basics of asphalt compaction and teaches through hands-on roller operation. BOMAG specialists offer advice on selecting the most suitable equipment by job parameters and cover technical roller troubleshooting and daily maintenance items. Attendees will learn how to use specific BOMAG roller features like Economizer, TanGO, Asphalt Manager and BOMAG Compaction Measurement (BCM).

Four one-day training sessions will be conducted in Ridgeway, S.C. in the first quarter of 2019.

Session 1: January 17, 2019

Session 2: January 31, 2019

Session 3: February 7, 2019

Session 4: March 7, 2019

The hands-on roller training course takes place the day immediately following the paving training session, so attendees can efficiently take advantage of both training opportunities. Companies attending both courses receive a 10% discount.

More details about the new BOMAG asphalt paving and roller training sessions – including costs, topics covered and travel – can be obtained by contacting BOMAG Americas at [email protected].