CASE Introduces New Vibratory Rollers

New DV36D and DV45D Double Drum Rollers and DV45CD Combination Vibratory Rollers expand DV Series.

CASE Construction Equipment has introduced the latest additions to the DV Series of vibratory rollers. With models available in both double drum and combination (front drum with rear pneumatic tires) configurations, these rollers are powerful, easy to transport and nimble enough to work in a variety of residential and commercial construction applications where the operator may encounter tight quarters, curbs, structures and other obstacles.

Designed with a high curb clearance, no overhangs and drum widths of 51.2- ( DV36D DV45CD ) and 54.3- ( DV45D ) inches, these new roller models are ideal for walkways, residential driveways, bike paths, tennis courts, parking lots and other small- to mid-size compaction applications.

The drums can be offset to further improve accessibility, and to improve performance during turns. Visibility is improved with excellent sight lines and an adjustable work station that allows the operator to get the best vantage point down to the drums.

The new models include:

DV36D Asphalt Roller: (43.5 horsepower; 8,290 pounds)

DV45D Asphalt Roller: (43.5 horsepower; 10,340 pounds)

DV45CD Combination Roller: (43.5 horsepower; 9,520 pounds)

DV Series Vibratory Rollers

The DV Series combines a compact size, and excellent maneuverability and visibility, with many of the same features found in larger compaction machines. A 43.5 HP Tier 4 Final engine delivers high centrifugal forces and frequencies at lower RPMs, making the machine more fuel efficient, while selectable dual frequencies (2,700/3,420 VPM) further improve productivity and allows operators to dial the machine in to meet the compaction needs of the job.

Operators can also choose between either automatic or manual vibration engagement to meet their preference and to help avoid damage to the asphalt during starts and stops, while the offset tapered drums reduce asphalt tearing during operation around curves. The units come standard with a 50-gallon water tank with a pressurized water system to ensure all-day water supply and consistent water spray to the drum.

DV Series rollers are compatible with the CASE ACE Force Intelligent compaction system—a technology designed to improve compaction quality, requiring fewer passes to reach target specs and resulting in savings in time, fuel costs and machine maintenance – as well as avoiding pitfalls related to under- or over-compaction. Ace Force also generates reports for applications where exacting specifications and records of compaction performance are required.

Comfort & Visibility

DV Series rollers feature an iso-mounted operator platform that minimizes vibration and reduces operator fatigue. A standard lateral-sliding seat provides operators with superior visibility to the drum edges on both sides of the machine.

Serviceability