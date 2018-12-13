Doosan Infracore North America opens 100,000-square-foot parts distribution center in Georgia

(SUWANEE, Ga. – December 11, 2018) Doosan Infracore North America, LLC, a leading manufacturer of heavy construction equipment, is proud to announce it is opening a new 100,000-square-foot parts distribution center, serving its dealers and Doosan customers in the United States and Canada.

Strategically located, the new parts distribution center allows Doosan Infracore North America to provide both dealers and customers with better service options, deeper inventory and faster parts delivery. The parts distribution center is located adjacent to the Doosan Infracore North America headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, situated approximately 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

“Doosan is committed to being a top five construction equipment brand in North America, and this new parts distribution center illustrates our promise to support our dealers and our customers with parts availability and prompt delivery,” said Edward Song, CEO, Doosan Infracore North America, LLC. “We can significantly reduce shipping costs and we can provide less than two-day delivery on a majority of our genuine Doosan parts delivered from our dedicated warehouse.”

The facility is designed for Doosan® parts distribution and shipping. It is managed by DHL Supply Chain – the Americas’ leader in contract logistics. The center will stock approximately 40,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) that can be shipped to service Doosan construction equipment throughout the United States and Canada.

The parts distribution center will house a majority of Doosan parts, with only some low-volume parts needing to come from Doosan manufacturing facilities around the globe. DHL Supply Chain will provide outbound less than load (LTL) transportation to Doosan equipment dealers located in the United States and Canada.

“This is really a signal of our commitment to our Doosan customers in the United States and Canada,” said Clay Caldwell, Doosan director of parts and supply chain. “Working with DHL Supply Chain allows us to reduce our order cycle times to ensure our customers are receiving critical replacement parts quickly and efficiently. We’re excited to work with a partner that not only understands our business and markets but has the capabilities to provide strategic warehousing options and seamless transportation integration.”