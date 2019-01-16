Hyundai Construction Equipment Adds Butler Equipment LLC to Growing North American Distribution Network

NORCROSS, Ga. (January 2019) – Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announces the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the

addition of Butler Equipment LLC. Butler Equipment is family owned and operated and can provide you with the latest and best in outdoor power products. Butler will be offering Hyundai Construction Equipment at their West Hartford, CT location and will be a valued addition to our North East territory.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai’s North American network now includes over 70 dealerships operating in just over 150 locations, offering sales, service, and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

“Butler Equipment will be a great addition to the Hyundai Construction Equipment dealer network. They currently service the compact construction and landscape market in central Connecticut and Hyundai will allow them to better service their customer base along with new customers’ needs for larger equipment,” said Bill Klein, HCEA District Manager-Northeast.

Hyundai sales, service and parts teams deliver regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.