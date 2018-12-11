John Deere Upgrades Compact Wheel Loader Line With New 244L and 324L Models

Moline, Ill. (Dec. 11, 2018) — Offering operators increased productivity and significantly faster travel speeds, John Deere redesigned its K-Series compact wheel loader models with the introduction of the 244L and 324L compact wheel loaders. Ideal for landscape/snow removal, ag material handling and construction tasks, the new models round out the full line of L-Series compact wheel loaders available from John Deere.

“Our next generation of compact wheel loaders was designed to meet the needs of industry professionals who are demanding higher performance from their machines,” said Drew Miller, product marketing manager, compact wheel loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “Tailor-made for tight spaces, the 244L and 324L use our proprietary Articulation Plus™ system to provide greater stability and yield more lifting power while turning tighter.”

The industry-exclusive Articulation Plus™ steering system on the 244L and 324L provides operators an unparalleled combination of lift capacity and maneuverability. This feature includes an articulated frame plus rear-wheel steer, providing excellent full-turn tip load and stability with a tight turning radius.

Newly optimized linkage provides improved parallel lifting, with only 6 degrees of rollback. The 244L achieves an 8-foot, 3-inch (2,520 mm) full-lift dump height and a full-turn tip load of 8,157 lbs. (3,700 kg), while the 324L with high lift reaches a 10 foot, 3-inch (3,130 mm) height; and standard lift is capable of a full-turn top load of 9,766 lbs. (4,430 mm).

To increase productivity, the new models allow operators to move faster without having to manually shift the machine. A smooth auto shift hydrostatic transmission is coupled with an automatic two-speed gearbox, which provides a faster travel speed of up to 23 mph — a 21 percent increase in speed over the K-Series models. Both models are equipped with 73-horsepower (54 kW) Final Tier 4 engines.

Knowing a comfortable operator is a productive operator, the 244L and 324L models offer a redesigned cab. An optional air ride, high-back operator seat ensures a smooth ride. Better visibility to the loader arm and bucket, and interior layout of the switches and gauges improves overall efficiency.

For greater uptime, a rear enclosure provides better debris management, while a revamped cooling package improves air flow. This is ideal for tasks that require longer run times in high air-borne debris applications, like agriculture and light material handling.

To keep operating costs at a minimum, rim pull control extends tire life by allowing customers to adjust the torque of the machine to the conditions of their job sites, saving tire and drive line life. Additionally, optional JDLink™ telematics provides real-time data and health prognostics to suggest maintenance solutions that decrease costly downtime. Remote diagnostics enable a dealer to read codes, record performance data and even update software without a trip to the job site.

Contractors looking to get the most versatility out of their machine can leverage over 100 John Deere Worksite Pro™ attachments. These new models are also backed by the John Deere full machine standard warranty, which promises to fix any defects in materials or workmanship for two years after delivery or 2,000 hours — whichever comes first.

To learn more, visit www.JohnDeere.com or contact your local John Deere dealer.