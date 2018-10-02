Major League Disappointment

I’m not sure if this is going to be an accurate analogy, but it sure seemed like the Major League Baseball regular season felt like the struggle to get an infrastructure funding bill passed. Here’s what I mean. The MLB season is 162 games long. Usually, it’s easy to identify the teams headed for the playoffs simply by who has the best win-loss record. This year the regular season lasted for 163 games.

Four teams wound up having the same exact record after the standard 162 games. The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers each had 95 wins and 67 losses. The Los Angeles Dodgers matched the Colorado Rockies with 91 wins and 71 losses. So the four teams played an extra, 163rd game to decide the Division Champion and playoff position.

I feel like a fan of any of those teams right after the 162nd game and nothing has been decided. There were a lot of strikeouts, home runs, crisscrossing the country for games from early spring until late summer to get…nowhere? For years and years, we’ve agreed with bipartisan enthusiasm that the Highway Trust Fund needs to be updated so that we can find a permanent source to pay for updating the nation’s infrastructure.

As it stands now, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, “The HTF faces recurring funding shortfalls due to an imbalance between revenues and spending, and the lack of agreement on a structural fix creates periodic funding crises that put the infrastructure system at risk. Since 2008, the trust fund has spent $103 billion more than it has collected; spending in 2018 alone is expected to exceed revenues by $9 billion. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the Mass Transit Account will be exhausted in 2021, while the Highway Account will be exhausted in 2022. Additionally, CBO projects that the funding gap between dedicated surface transportation revenues and spending will grow rapidly over the next 10 years, from $13 billion in 2019 to $25 billion in 2028.”

We’re still waiting.

Back in May, in the middle of Infrastructure Week, an opinion piece from The Hill described the Fund as being on “fumes and running out of time.” The Hill opinion contributor Chris Spear wrote, “Estimates show the U.S. will need about $20 billion annually — in addition to current projected user fee revenue — to avoid reductions in highway, transit and safety investments. If no action is taken by 2020, the Highway Trust Fund will be flat broke.

At that point, lawmakers face some very difficult choices. They can raid the general treasury — Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars — to keep the Highway Trust Fund afloat, as has been done several times since 2008. That option relies on us borrowing more money from overseas, driving up our national debt at the expense of future generations. Alternatively, they could allow the HTF to fail, causing the cancellation or delay of critical transportation projects and throwing hundreds of thousands of people out of work. This would force states to do Congress’ job, starting with the cancelation of projects even earlier than 2020 given all the uncertainty.”

At least we know that the Brewers and Dodgers each wound up winning their respective divisions and are headed to the playoffs. And let me tell you, the MLB playoffs can be a long, arduous proposition all on its own.

I’ll let someone else explain why in the following video: