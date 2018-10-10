New Volvo wheeled excavators available through Sourcewell and HGACBuy procurement programs

Volvo’s EWR150E, EWR170E and EW220E, the latest in Volvo Construction Equipment’s wheeled excavator lineup, can now be bought using purchasing cooperatives Sourcewell and HGAC.

Volvo Construction Equipment’s newest wheeled excavators — the EWR150E, EWR170E and EW220E — are now available through Sourcewell and HGACBuy, adding to Volvo’s robust lineup offered through purchasing cooperatives for governments and nonprofit organizations.

The number of wheeled excavators offered by Volvo Construction Equipment doubled in 2018. The EWR150E, EWR170E and EW220E further diversify what Sourcewell and HGAC make available to their members. Volvo’s EW60E, EW160E and EW180E can also be purchased through these programs.

“Volvo wheeled excavators are becoming an integral part of more and more government fleets thanks to their mobility and versatility,” said Matt McLean, product manager, wheeled excavators, at Volvo Construction Equipment. “Many municipalities consider them as a viable and more capable replacement to backhoes and truck-mounted excavators.”

Cooperative purchasing basics

Cooperative purchasing agencies such as Sourcewell and HGACBuy, are government entities that competitively solicit, evaluate and award cooperative purchasing contracts, streamlining the procurement process for their members by satisfying the bid process. Cooperative purchasing is becoming increasingly attractive for many government agencies who are facing budget cuts, personnel reductions and demand for increased efficiency, as the contracts allow compliance without duplication of effort. These contracts give municipal customers the freedom and flexibility for advanced budget planning, while saving time and money for them and their taxpayers.

Because Volvo has contracts with both Sourcewell and HGACBuy, municipal customers have an easier and more efficient way to rent, lease or purchase Volvo equipment, ensuring the best price without going through a traditional bid letting process.

Wheeled excavator benefits

Local governments in the U.S. are seeing the benefits European crews gain from using wheeled excavators, which is contributing to their popularity in North America.

“Wheeled excavators in the U.S. represent a paradigm shift,” said John Edwards, government sales manager for Cowin Equipment. “As we engage with our municipal customers that are somewhat more progressive, they see the potential of a wheeled excavator and are willing to explore its use and capitalize on its benefits.”

The benefits of Volvo wheeled excavators include:

Travel on roads up to 22 mph

No loading and unloading from trailers

Versatility with more than 20 purpose-built attachments

Less damage to hard surfaces than tracked machines, potentially reducing cleanup and labor costs

Greater lifting capacity and breakout force as compared to many backhoes and truck-mounted excavators

In addition to wheeled excavators, a variety of Volvo equipment is available through procurement programs, including crawler excavators, wheel loaders, articulated haulers and much more.

For more information, visit the Volvo Construction Equipment Government Sales North America website at www.volvoce.com/en-us/government/contracts.