Project Minotaur Episode 1: Spare Parts

CASE unveiled Project Minotaur at CONEXPO 2017 — a new machine category that brought together the performance attributes of a compact track loader and a dozer to create the industry’s first ever Compact Dozer Loader, the DL450.

CASE has since evolved the concept and is taking it into the next stages of development. This series will follow along the development process — Episode One details the steps taken since initial tests and focus groups after ConExpo, the pieces of the original design left behind, and hints at the directions it is taking moving forward.

