Volvo CE aims for industry’s highest lifecycle values with Volvo Certified Used program

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has a new strategy for increasing the lifecycle value of its machines and is leveraging the expertise of its dealer network to take the “guess work” out of buying used equipment. The company is partnering with its dealers to establish Volvo Certified Used centers in North America that will offer Volvo Certified Used and Volvo Certified Engine Ready equipment.

“Volvo CE and its dealer network are staking a claim. We want to provide the construction industry’s highest lifecycle values,” explained Stephen Roy, president of Volvo CE Americas. “That begins with making efficient and reliable equipment that is backed by superior aftermarket support from a great dealer network. Our new Volvo Certified Used program will extend this value proposition into the second life of machines, when they enter the used market, enabling us to leverage our OEM and dealer network expertise to raise machine values and offer an alternative to the auction market.”

Volvo Construction Equipment has created a used equipment program that allows contractors to get the high-quality machines Volvo is known for with the assurance that the equipment is in great condition — all with the savings that come with buying used.

“As customers look to lower their total cost of ownership, the demand for pre-owned equipment has grown greatly in recent years, and the new Volvo Certified Used program allows contractors to purchase a machine knowing that it has been thoroughly inspected to ensure it is capable of performing on the most demanding jobsites,” said Tara Stryker, director of remarketing at Volvo Construction Equipment. “The used equipment available to customers covers the breadth of our product lines, from excavators to wheel loaders to paving equipment to attachments and more.”

Two-tier system

All Volvo Certified Used Equipment is inspected and classified into one of two categories:

Volvo Certified

Volvo Certified Engine Ready

To be classified as Volvo Certified, a machine is tested and refurbished using Genuine Volvo parts and components. These machines come with a 24-hour parts guarantee for Class 1 parts. The guarantee is 48 hours in Hawaii and Canada.

The second tier of used equipment, Volvo Certified Engine Ready, includes engine-ready machines that are de-tiered to work in less regulated markets outside of the United States and Europe.

Equipment will be inspected and certified through approved Volvo dealers before re-entering the marketplace.

Compatible machines in the Volvo Certified tier come with a one-year subscription to ActiveCare Direct, the Volvo telematics service that provides 24/7/365 machine monitoring and fleet utilization reporting directly from Volvo. Volvo Certified machines also qualify for Volvo’s lifetime frame warranty, the only in the industry to cover used equipment.

0% for 12 months

For a limited time, Volvo Financial Services is offering 0 percent financing for 12 months on select pre-owned Volvo machines. Extended warranties are also available.

