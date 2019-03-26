What Has Been Gained? What Has Been Lost?

In this politically charged world that we live in, I am sometimes hesitant to raise issues regarding policies imposed by the current White House Administration. But the following strikes me as something I need to pass along to you that may be helpful in understanding the state of our industry. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) funded a report that illustrates the impact of tariffs on the equipment manufacturing industry. The newly released report was written by IHS Markit, a global research firm. The focus was on the Trump Administration’s Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs.

Cording to the AEM, several of the report’s key findings speak to the significant, long-term impact on the US economy, including:

Placing tariffs on about $265 billion of imports will hurt the US economy, largely from the direct effect of higher prices, yielding average lost GDP of $29 billion a year for 10 years.

The effect on employment is negative; the tariffs will suppress domestic job gains by 260,000 over 10 years.

Consumers will pay higher prices and reduce their real spending by $23 billion per year throughout the forecast horizon (ending in 2027).

The report also highlights specific impacts on the equipment manufacturing industry:

Tariffs will increase costs of producing US agriculture and construction equipment by 6%; with its higher steel-related product content, the costs of producing US mining equipment will increase 7%.

Total loss in employment related to diminished output of all off-highway equipment is projected to end the forecast period with a loss of 20,700 jobs.

AEM worked with Reuters on an exclusive story about the report, partnering with several AEM members to speak on record about the impact of the tariffs for their companies. The Reuters story was getting picked up by The New York Times, CNBC, Yahoo! Finance, and U.S. News & World Report, among others. POLITICO also covered the report, as did BNN Bloomberg, and many industry trades.

What are your thoughts on the Trump Administration tariffs and the effect they’ve had on the construction industry?