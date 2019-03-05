Can’t Live Without Them

I’ve previously written about women being one solution to the construction workforce shortage. I’m now writing about it again because it is Women in Construction (WIC) Week. Thousands of members of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) across the country are mobilizing to raise awareness of the numerous opportunities for women in the construction industry. One goal is to put a focus on the growing role that women are playing in the industry.

According to NAWIC, the focus of WIC Week is to highlight women as a visible component of the construction industry. It is also a time for local chapters to give back to their communities. WIC Week provides an occasion for NAWIC’s thousands of members across the country to raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry and to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry.

NAWIC President Dove Sifers-Putman says, “Construction has less than 9% of women working in the industry; in the actual trades, it is only 3%. What better way to educate women that construction is a viable career than through NAWIC. NAWIC is an organization of women for women. It builds leaders by offering education, leadership, and professional development at the chapter, regional, and national level to all women in the construction industry.”

“WIC Week is a time to help promote women in the industry and help make the community aware that women can have a career in construction,” says Sifers-Putman.

Yahoo! Finance interviewed HITT Contracting CEO Kim Roy about what Women in Construction Week means.

Go to www.nawic.org for more information on Women in Construction Week and how you can take part.