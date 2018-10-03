John Deere Introduces Industry-Exclusive On-Board Grade Indication on G-Series Skid Steers and Compact Track Loaders

Moline, Ill. (Oct. 2, 2018) — John Deere continues to provide industry-leading job site solutions with the addition of an exclusive on-board grade indication option. Available as a factory or field kit option on the large-frame G-Series skid steers (330G and 332G) and the large-frame G-Series compact track loaders (331G and 333G), this new feature is ideal for job sites that involve leveling and slope work.

“Our industry-exclusive on-board grade indication was designed to be an indispensable unit for applications like water drainage, general site prep and clearing work, allowing operators to accurately monitor and alter grades from the seat of the cab,” said Gregg Zupancic, product marketing manager, skid steers and compact track loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “This feature is intuitive and easy to use so operators can take advantage of this technology without specialized training.”

The industry-exclusive integrated on-board grade indication option provides operators with an accurate readout of the cross slope and main-fall slope of the machine. The machine cross slope and main-fall slope information is displayed in real time through the machine’s main display monitor. The readout can be easily configured to display either percentage or degrees depending on preference.

The absolute and relative slope readouts provide enhanced information to the operator for specific applications. The absolute value readout is useful for providing information during general grading applications that do not need a local grade reference. The relative value readout is well suited for operators looking to alter grade relative to an existing or reference grade.

On-board grade indication is available as a factory install on G-Series large-frame machines or as a field kit for field installation. To learn more, contact your local John Deere dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.