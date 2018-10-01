NEW CAT® 740 GC EXPANDS ARTICULATED TRUCK LINEUP

The Cat® 740 GC articulated dump truck (ADT) re-introduces the 40-ton (36.3 mt) size class to the Cat ADT range. The new model is designed to incorporate the proven features and performance of models currently in the ADT lineup, including new controls, transmission-protection features, hoist-assist system, advanced traction-control system, stability-assist system, and a fuel-saving ECO mode.

In addition, the 740 GC also incorporates the latest automatic retarder-control system, which requires no input from the operator, resulting in greater operating efficiency. For added control and convenience, the new model also features a “wait-brake,” which temporarily applies the service brakes during pauses in the work cycle, reducing operator effort and fatigue. Also, a hill-start system automatically holds the machine on grades, allowing the operator to move from the service brake to the throttle with no roll-back on slopes.

The 740 GC cab features the new “external spinal-ROPS,” which is found on other Cat ADTs in the range. This cab incorporates a rear-quarter glass that eliminates a structural pillar, resulting in enhanced rear visibility. Also, a “wake-up” feature initiates machine displays when the door is opened. The door itself is lighter and stronger than previous designs and more effectively seals against dust infiltration. The overall cab design results in interior sound levels of 72 dB(A).

Optional infrared glass reduces solar heating inside the cab, and left- and right-hand sliding windows increase ventilation, while also facilitating communication with workers and the loader operator. An automatic climate-control (HVAC) system positions more vents above and behind the operator for increased heating and cooling efficiency. An optional heated/cooled seat provides added adjustments that allow operators to “dial in” personal comfort settings, and the second seat with added cushioning now uses a flip-up/flip-down design to provide additional cab storage.

For added safety, a lighting system, controlled via a ground-level switch, illuminates the cab’s entry steps and hitch area as part of the “wake up” feature, and optional long-range LED work lights improve overall visibility at night. Optional integrated payload lights provide an external indication of payload levels for the loader operator or site supervisor, helping to ensure proper loading. Exterior features include a redesigned, flexible lower fender and a low-profile exhaust stack that need not be removed for transport.

The optional Cat Connect PAYLOAD technology calculates payload via sensors on the walking-beam suspension and includes load-status lights at all four corners of the cab roof to ensure visibility to the loader operator from any angle. In addition, the standard Cat Detect/Stability-Assist system monitors the working angle of the tractor and body, as well as the grade, and cautions the operator if the machine is approaching a set threshold angle, stopping the dump process if continued action might potentially result in tipping.

Further enhancing safe operation is the Cat Advanced Automatic Traction Control (AATC) system, which features refined technology for proactively applying differential locks to avoid wheel spin. The AATC feature is designed to enhance operator productivity and to lower owning and operating costs by protecting tires from unnecessary wear. A terrain-based, throttle-smoothing system prevents throttle input surges as the ADT travels over rough ground, avoiding a situation in which the operator has difficulty maintaining a steady pressure on the throttle pedal.

Innovative controls

A combined transmission-and-hoist lever provides efficient, single-lever control of gear selection and body-hoisting functions to reduce operator effort and to automate repetitive actions. A mode switch in the cab allows operators to choose either manual or assisted-hoisting control, the latter selection allows the automatic application of the wait brake, shifting of the transmission to neutral, and raising of the body to maximum angle at engine high idle when the hoist is momentarily flicked to the ”raise position”. The assisted-hoisting mode also allows automatic return of the body to the lowered position, when the hoist control is momentarily flicked to the “lower” position”. Both raise and lower functions feature automatic speed reduction and cushioning of the body at the limits of its movement, reducing forces that could cause shock loads.

Controls for limiting machine speed, for transmission gear-hold, and for wait-brake application are easily engaged using buttons on the combined transmission/hoist lever. In addition, a shift-protection system brings the truck to a safe stop if a directional shift is made while the truck is moving. The combined shifting/hoisting lever also incorporates the parking brake position. In the unlikely event of primary and secondary service brake system failure, a red coloured emergency-brake button—located on the righthand side of the dashboard—will apply the parking brake.

Model specifics

The new 740 GC uses the Cat C15 ACERT™ engine available in configurations to meet emission standards of both highly regulated (HRC) and less regulated (LRC) countries. Transmission is the Cat CX38B.