What Can You Do With an Excavator?

Excavators might be the most visible of construction machines because most building projects and remedial applications require some excavation. In addition, the success of attachments in recent years is testimony that the more you can do with one machine and one operator, the more that team becomes a profit center for your business. Anything that enhances the performance of your machine will probably bring in extra income, but it might not always be because the machine works more quickly.

The wide range of excavators available reflects the depths to which the buckets must dig and the amount of earth they are expected to move with each cycle. Sometimes it is the job site itself that is a challenge, not the amount required. Compact excavators seem to be growing in popularity, and not only in confined spaces. Some observers say they are making inroads into the traditional territory of the backhoe. But don’t forget the big excavators, still the ideal solution at many sites. Texas Crane Services of San Antonio, TX, has an excavator that can reach out 82 ft. and excavate the material (from a river, for example) in doses of 7,280 lb. “It is called a VC long-reach excavator, produced initially almost 30 years ago by a British company, Priestman Brothers, and now owned by R-B International,” explains Brian Hancher of Texas Crane Services. “It is sometimes called a draghoe and offers two unique features. There is a variable counterweight and a cable in-haul rope. Where other excavators have a fixed counterweight, this machine has a counterweight automatically positioned by a hydraulic cylinder to counterbalance the bucket and its load.” The maximum ground-bearing pressure of the VC (a machine whose gross vehicle weight can reach 150,000 lb.) is less than 3 lb./in.2 The winch and cable system, mounted on the base of the boom, pulls in the bucket and its contents, offering 26,460 lb. of breakout force. “This excavator has been most popular in water control projects,” notes Hancher. “Our excavating contracts have included pond maintenance for golf courses.” Could it be a viable alternative to dredging services for thousands of private and public ponds nationwide?

Also related to water, the weight of an excavator, and the difficulties of working on soft ground is the equipment of Wilco Marsh Buggies, based in Marrero, LA. “Wilco Marsh Buggies is an excavation contractor and also a manufacturer, specializing in soft terrain,” explains John M. Wilson Sr., president of the company. “Our years of on-the-job experience have been in levee work, swamp logging, oil-field work, disaster rescue, high-line construction, land reclamation, and hazardous waste cleanup.” Basically, contractor Wilson has taken excavators and mounted them on crawler systems that ride or float across soft terrain on amphibious, self-powered hydraulic undercarriages. The hydraulic drive (using a standard travel motor and brake from the excavator) is mated to a planetary gearbox. The most popular size has been the 1.25-yd. excavator, but buckets from 0.75 to 1.5 yd.3 might be better at some sites. The Wilsons have adapted Komatsu (such as the PC60-5), Link-Belt, and Caterpillar excavators for this special soft-terrain work.

Not every contractor needs something extra from his excavator (especially if the company owns a fleet of supporting equipment), and standard configurations and attachments from manufacturers can accomplish most excavator tasks. “We don’t need to adapt our excavators,” says Fletcher Donaldson of 3D Excavators in Doralville, GA. “We have handled our projects with standard equipment. Those projects usually involve the complete preparation of a site for construction and could include sewer lines, sanitary sewers, storm drains, fire protection lines, and domestic water lines.” The company’s fleet of Caterpillar construction equipment has handled such jobs as the E*trade project in Alpharetta, GA, where some 50,000 yd.3 of material was hauled away.

Being able to move the bucket as if it were controlled by a wrist enables the operator to work from the same position for much longer. Many adaptations seem to be related to water, such as this job in Wisconsin. This excavator has two adaptations: a long reach and a PowerTilt wrist. Some adaptations are made for specific projects.

“We will change attachments, like buckets and concrete crushers, but we have not altered the booms or sticks of our excavators,” affirms David Hood of Kirkwood Excavating in Fenton, MO. Kirkwood performs the kinds of general excavating work that thousands perform on a daily basis. Most of the contractors with whom we spoke nationwide have not changed the machines they bought, except to add attachments for different work.

“Our projects are in the utility, telephone, and water segments of the construction industry,” reports Kevin Thiemann of General Excavating of Lincoln, NE. “There are few occasions when we could justify costly adaptations of our excavators. I think those who frequently have unusual conditions, such as wide waterways, would appreciate special booms for long reach, but our company name says what we do, and we are happy with the excavators in their normal configurations.”

Scott Johnson of Johnson & Sons Excavating in Naselle, WA, sums up the situation well. “No adaptations here. We couldn’t live without our thumb, and I would consider a quick coupler and PowerTilt next time around, but other than that we don’t really have much use for anything else. I’m always watching the magazines for something unique though.”

One of the problems with the rapid expansion of communities is that the ground on which they want to build new structures is not always compacted enough. Building over old landfills would be an example of this kind of work, where compressible or collapsible solid or fills require some treatment of limited depth before the actual construction begins. Excavators can play a role in this too. Similar to a piling hammer, BSP’s Rapid Impact Compactor has a foot with a diameter of almost 5 ft. that stays in contact with the ground while a weight comes down from about 5 ft. at the rate of 40-60 blows per minute. The speed makes up for the energy difference between this method and dropping a heavy weight from a crawler crane’s jib, and there is no flying debris. Using an excavator is considerably faster. This adaptation of an excavator has been successful at sites where the ground is not ready for construction in its current condition; it could be granular fill, fine sand and silt (dangerous when wet!), or land that used to be landfill with rubble, brick, wood, and older domestic waste. The depths compacted by this method have often been in the 1- to 5-yd. range.

A long reach has proven useful for demolition work with tall buildings, just like the ladders on a fire truck, when stability and safety are essential. If the boom and bucket of the excavator are stretching 20 ft. or more farther than normal, up or out, the inclination to fall over exists as it would if it were holding a 20-ft. solid steel pole across a river. Most manufacturers of large excavators offer versions suitable for special applications and the enhancements include not only the longer reach but also reinforcement to permit the adaptation and retain the machine’s stability. On Case’s long-reach models, for example, the speeds of boom and swing would be optimized to ensure smooth movements. Having the necessary power and hydraulics available might be the first challenge to meet when you want to expand the capability of your excavator. To protect operator and machine, Liebherr offers the Automatic Reach Limitation that calculates the stability data and shuts down automatically if the predetermined safety distance is exceeded. This reinforces a point made by several contractors: If you are going to use a long-reach excavator for demolition, you’d better make sure that your operator knows exactly where the breaker attachment is headed, because it is meant to break what it strikes, and it should strike only what you want it to. Liebherr considers another practical aspect: The cab has a protective shield against falling debris, and the user can request a cab that tilts up as much as 30º to improve the operator’s view of the work. The cab can also be raised almost 8 ft.

There is, of course, more to extending the reach of an excavator than just welding more metal on a standard boom. Caterpillar’s Ultra High Demolition (UHD) excavators can reach a working height of more than 120 ft. They have a variable gauge undercarriage to give them a stable working platform. There are three UHD fronts available, each with a retrofitable boom foot onto which a boom nose is pinned, a fore or intermediate boom, and a stick. Other practical aspects of these factory-modified excavators are the acoustic warning device that alerts the operator when the boom moves out of its recommended working range and a variety of work tools, guaranteed to match the excavator. That matching is essential to safe, efficient work. On Volvo’s EC-Series hydraulic excavators (EC140, EC210, EC240, EC290, EC360, and EC460), the standard-duty boom can be combined with several different arm sizes to match different applications. For mass excavation, a heavy-duty boom and arm with a larger bucket cylinder is available, and a two-piece adjustable boom might be the answer for work in confined areas. Volvo offers the long-reach adaptations too.

Most excavator work requires digging to a precise grade, often requiring an extra laborer with a measuring rod. This is true where the depth or damage control is a critical factor and is especially relevant to long-reach work. A cheaper and even better solution is to install a depth monitor inside the operator cab. Excavator depth monitors show the depth of the bucket tip, as well as slopes and distances around the excavator. Depth monitors available from Spectra Precision, Topcon, and Ocala Instruments range in cost from $6,000 to more than $30,000. These devices can greatly improve the quality of the excavation and decrease labor costs. Some units, such as the newest model from Ocala Instruments, headquartered in Orlando, FL, are wireless, greatly decreasing installation time and costs.

There is a tradition among contractors, especially those with a rural, solve-your-own-problems heritage: They or their employees can manage the design and fabrication of adaptations for equipment. Look at the number of tractors, combines, loaders, and trucks that have had such work done, and it is not just a matter of the operator carrying baling wire and snips under his seat! When it comes to larger equipment, such as excavators, having adaptive work performed by specialists might make more sense in terms of weight and cost. Such companies as Kocurek Excavators of Suffolk, England (started in the UK but already fielding many requests from North America), specialize in the design and production of long-reach booms for waterway, materials-handling, and demolition work. For a Volvo SE450 crawler excavator, for example, Kocurek designs and makes a long-reach boom and stick arrangement (28- and 21-ft., respectively) to turn the standard 45-mt (50-ton) machine into a 52-mt (57-ton) version with a maximum reach of almost 50 ft. and a dump height of 46 ft. How does this specialist approach the work? First, each machine is different. The customer will say how much production is required and which base excavator he wishes to use. The Kocurek engineers then determine if there are any additional features required (such as auxiliary hydraulic circuits), and the drawings are made. All aspects are considered, especially those of stability and safety, plus any special circumstances that might dictate any slight difference in this particular machine. Then the adaptation is manufactured for that machine.

Paul Wever Construction Equipment Company (PWCE) of Goodfield, IL, specializes in adaptations for excavators and other construction machinery. It approaches each application as a separate, specialized challenge. One of its products is the Extendavator, designed to add an extra 8-50 ft. This product does not require additional counterweight, can be left installed, and transports easily because the clamp that holds it to the dipper stick folds. The Extendavator has been successful on a Case 9030, a Komatsu PC 220, a Cat 330, and John Deere 690. PWCE also makes an “extendable paw” and a “third stick.” The best way to understand the value of these adaptations to contractors is to mention some of the applications. Conti Environmental of South Plainfield, NJ, has a PC 1000 and wanted to dig an 85-ft. slurry wall around a demolition project at the Inner Harbor of Baltimore, MD. PWCE cut the boom of the excavator and added 20 ft. to its length. A special 35-ft. Extendavator was made for Conti. On the other side of the country, in San Francisco, CA, Atkinson Construction used a Cat 22 excavator (plus an Extendavator and Hy-Lift option) to reach up to 50 ft. with a 2,700-lb. hammer. The job involved the demolition of substructure highway columns. “They told us 56,000 pounds was the project’s weight limit and that workers had to work in a confined area of 27 feet from the center line of any pillar. A larger machine or explosives would collapse the tunnel under the highway, so we devised this concept for their specific use,” explains Paul Wever. The multipurpose Extendavator can be installed and/or removed in about two hours.

Jarrod Boyle of Boyle Excavating in Bloomington, IL, remarks, “It was great not to have to move the whole tractor every time I wanted to pick up more dirt.” He used a John Deere 690E to reach 30% farther than most excavators by adding an extendable dipper from PWCE. “With the extra reach, we can pick up more dirt in a wider radius, and that increases productivity. I think this would be a great asset for anyone in dirt moving and demolition,” adds Boyle.

As for the third-stick adaptation, “It is useful in those markets where the ability to slope close to your tracks is necessary,” explains Bob Martin of Martin Equipment, headquartered in Goodfield, IL. “My company undertakes the unloading of barges and needs to unload material close to the excavator.” Cautions Wever, “The third stick matches one excavator [such as a John Deere 450LC] and requires a counterweight. It cannot be transported on the machine. The Extendavator fits 99% of machines in its class and needs no counterweight, and if the owner trades in his excavator, he can keep his Extendavator for the new machine if it is in the same class.”

When asked if they adapted their own excavators, many contractors were wary of telling anybody else exactly how they made changes. Some of them–for example, those who work in specialized aspects of earthmoving, such as land clearance–have developed tools or configurations to uproot trees (even those trees native to just their part of the country) and are not willing to tell others how they do it because their adaptations have led to their business success. “Our adaptations have made us the best in our type of contracting,” asserts Sam Chaney, a contractor in Arizona. “They are the result of our own experience and know-how. We are considering letting others use our methods and patenting the products, but they would be something that another contractor would buy.” Other contractors talked of patenting and marketing their devices and adaptations. When you look back a few years and perceive how many inventors and makers of tools and specialized equipment–even companies with sales of more than $100 million–have merged with, or been bought by, larger manufacturers, you can appreciate why a contractor with a successful adaptation might be cautious about telling competitors about it.

Attachments for excavators are not all buckets and hammers, and there is one type that can help all others. “Having this swing attachment allows me to do some different work, but mostly it makes the traditional excavating faster and more efficient,” Jerry Nypen says about Helac’s PowerTilt. He works for the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation District, which manages 400 mi. of waterways from Intake, MT, to the Missouri River. It is an area of 56,000 ac. “We use the PowerTilt on our excavators for sloping, cleaning, and construction of ditches. It allows an operator to position the bucket of the excavator rather than the whole machine.” The excavators are not huge–up to 50,000 lb.–but large enough to mean that constantly having to reposition them can take valuable time. The PowerTilt attachment is often described as a “wrist.” It will give up to 180º side-to-side bucket swing for excavators. It pin-mounts to the dipperstick and has no cylinder rods or other external moving parts exposed to damage. It has a built-in, mechanical quick coupler designed to use the carrier’s standard original equipment manufacturer buckets and attachments without modification.