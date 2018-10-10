Doosan Bobcat North America partners with SafeAI to begin advanced autonomous research for compact equipment

(WEST FARGO, N.D. – October 2018) Doosan Bobcat North America has partnered with SafeAI – a startup company located in Silicon Valley – to explore how advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies could be incorporated into Bobcat® equipment. Through this pilot program, SafeAI plans to demonstrate how the latest AI technologies, Deep Neural Networks (DNN) and Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL), can be used to perceive complex dynamic environments around equipment and provide automated control.

“At SafeAI we are building a safe, AI-enabled autonomous platform for the equipment industry,” said Dr. Bibhrajit Halder, CEO and co-founder of SafeAI. “We look forward to beginning our partnership with the global market leader in compact equipment.”

The partnership is part of Doosan Bobcat North America’s initiative to identify forward-looking solutions to help equipment owners and operators maximize their productivity.

“We live in an on-demand, highly connected world,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat North America. “The customers who purchase our machines expect to have the latest and greatest technology at their fingertips. Through our partnership with SafeAI, we hope to work toward our ultimate goal of enabling our customers to work more efficiently on the jobsite.”