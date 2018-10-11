Topcon announces release of next generation all-in-one mass data processing software

LIVERMORE, Calif., U.S./ CAPELLE A/D IJSSEL, the Netherlands – October 11, 2018 – Topcon Positioning Group announces the next generation of its single-environment software for processing, combining, visualizing, and performing analysis of point cloud datasets — MAGNET Collage version 2. Newly added features specifically enhance horizontal construction workflows.

“MAGNET Collage has a strong foundation with its fast processing speeds and unique ability to georeference and combine 3D construction data from diverse sources. Now, the software is rapidly advancing to include even more deliverables that add value to our earthworks and civil infrastructure professionals,” said Charles Rihner, vice president of planning for Topcon Emerging Business.

New features include automated ground surface extraction, point cloud density color mapping, the ability to filter and fill TIN surfaces, TIN inclusion boundaries, alignments, cross-section views, and dynamic scan calibration for the IP-S3 mobile mapping system. “MAGNET Collage improves the accuracy of data capture, and with this enhanced dynamic scan capability, it takes mobile mapping to a new level,” Rihner said.

“Now with automated ground surface extraction, operators will be able to easily remove buildings, vegetation, catenaries, cars, people, and other vertical objects from point clouds, and quickly isolate ground surfaces for modeling — potentially cutting data prep time by more than 90 percent,” said Rihner.

Additionally, the MAGNET Collage update includes improvements designed to enhance interoperability with ClearEdge3D, Bentley Systems and Autodesk software.

“The software can export scans to the E57 format for improved compatibility with ClearEdge3D EdgeWise and Verity, as well as Bentley’s ContextCapture. Also, new faster exporting to the RCS format improves data transfer with Autodesk ReCap,” said Rihner.

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com.