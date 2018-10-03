Volvo Services portfolio lets customers choose and bundle aftermarket offers

Volvo Services allows customers to pick from a range of products and services spanning nine categories that will benefit their business — from safety and uptime to productivity and fuel efficiency.

The Volvo Services portfolio from Volvo Construction Equipment makes it easier for customers to choose a combination of services that best fit their business needs.

In addition to the full range of customizable services, new Volvo machines also come with a revamped standard package of services — free of charge.

The standard package

Applicable new machine purchases come with the standard Volvo warranty, four years of free CareTrack telematics service, and one free year of ActiveCare Direct machine monitoring and reporting. It also includes a Smart Commercial Account for convenient parts, service, attachments and rentals financing, a fuel efficiency guarantee, access to 24/7 parts online, Volvo Care Inspection services, and a 24-hour parts guarantee in the U.S. (48 hours in Canada and Hawaii).

The full range of Volvo Services

Each of the nine categories includes various services to choose from. Here are some examples:

Uptime — cut repair costs and unplanned machine downtime with services like our ActiveCare Direct™ telematics monitoring and reporting service, repair and maintenance services, and our Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty.

— cut repair costs and unplanned machine downtime with services like our ActiveCare Direct™ telematics monitoring and reporting service, repair and maintenance services, and our Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty. Fuel Efficiency — service options like receiving our Fuel Efficiency Guarantee or setting up Engine Auto Shut Down can lower operating costs.

— service options like receiving our Fuel Efficiency Guarantee or setting up Engine Auto Shut Down can lower operating costs. Productivity — a host of advanced solutions to improve and maintain site productivity such as Load Assist and Dig Assist take the guesswork out of the job for operators.

— a host of advanced solutions to improve and maintain site productivity such as Load Assist and Dig Assist take the guesswork out of the job for operators. Safety — safety services like Volvo Smart View and Speed Limiter offer a range of features to help reduce the risk of accidents, interruptions and unexpected costs.

— safety services like Volvo Smart View and Speed Limiter offer a range of features to help reduce the risk of accidents, interruptions and unexpected costs. New Life — a range of solutions designed to optimize the long-term-investment value and total cost of ownership, such as our Reman components.

— a range of solutions designed to optimize the long-term-investment value and total cost of ownership, such as our Reman components. Genuine Volvo Parts — an array of readily available parts — all backed by Volvo warranty.

— an array of readily available parts — all backed by Volvo warranty. Volvo Attachments – customers can choose the best match to get the most of their machine.

– customers can choose the best match to get the most of their machine. Financial — offers flexible leases, versatile loans and parts and service financing options to protect and grow customers’ businesses.

— offers flexible leases, versatile loans and parts and service financing options to protect and grow customers’ businesses. Rental — developed to support customers finding the most suitable temporary solution.

Support for every customer

All Volvo customers have access to the combined expertise of an extensive dealer network, around-the-clock after-sales service, world-class parts availability and comprehensive warranties. The products and services offered within these nine

categories are part of Volvo Construction Equipment’s commitment to the success of our customers and their businesses.

Find out more about Volvo Services here.