Go Out and Play

I don’t know about you, but this time of year I tend to reflect on what’s taken place over the past 12 months. Just to name some of the highlights, I’ve seen new technologies emerge while others have been improved, infrastructure (or lack thereof) continues to be a hot topic, the skilled labor shortage continues to intensify, immigration reform has entered industry conversations, and a trade war dealing with tariffs was injected into business models.



There have been a lot of serious issues on which to dwell.

But as another year comes to a close, I would also like to remind you that we’re part of an industry that builds. We have a hand in shaping the future for our children. Some of us get to run marvelously engineered machinery that can move mountains. We bring what we can imagine to life. It’s not all that different than a child playing in a sand box.

Take a moment to forget all the stress inducing aspects of the industry to take pride in, and enjoy, all your creations.

Have a happy and safe Holiday Season!