AED’s McGuire Says New Congress Must Focus on Infrastructure Investment

Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), issued the following statement after the swearing-in of the 116th Congress and commencement of the new congressional session.

“Congratulations to the newly sworn-in members of the 116th Congress. AED is ready to work with all lawmakers to pursue pro-growth policies that will encourage economic expansion and the creation of well-paying jobs across America.

“Congress should immediately resolve an issue with bipartisan support – addressing the nation’s decaying infrastructure. The 116th Congress has a choice to work together to provide significant, long-term investments to rebuild America or watch the country’s infrastructure continue to crumble, international competitiveness and quality of life suffer, and economic growth begin to sputter. The construction equipment industry looks forward to helping the 116th Congress make good on prior unfulfilled promises and provide the American people the modern infrastructure network they demand. Further delay is unacceptable.”