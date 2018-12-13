CM Labs – Conewago Enterprises – Success with Vortex Simulators

Conewago Enterprises is one of the mid-Atlantic’s leading design-build general contractors. A family-run construction company founded in 1956, it has grown to over 300 professionals, with projects including a 150,000 square foot manufacturing facility for Schindler Elevator and the $45 million Wyndham/Courtyard Hotel and Conference Center in Gettysburg. With a Vortex simulator, Conewago Enterprises were able to save approximately $30,000 per operator trainee, and record impressive productivity improvements on the work site. Watch this video to find out how.