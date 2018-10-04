National Lift Week, Sponsored by Stertil-Koni, Kicks off October 8

STEVENSVILLE, MD October 4, 2018 – Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that the fifth National Lift Week® kicks off Monday, Oct. 8 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 13. The six-day event showcases best practices in vehicle lift safety, service, and performance.

As part of the occasion, Stertil-Koni distributors across North America will host a range of activities that may include: live product demonstrations, discounts and educational briefings.

What’s more, for each of the six days comprising National Lift Week, Stertil-Koni and its team will share the attributes of some of the most popular vehicle lifting systems in use today.

These include:

Mobile Column Monday : communicating the benefits of portable lifting columns; Two-Post Tuesday : highlighting the usefulness of two-post vehicle lifts; Wireless Wednesday : demonstrating the characteristics and safety attributes associated with wireless vehicle lifting systems; Earthy Thursday : providing educational material about new initiatives in “green” vehicle lifts; Free-Wheel Lifting Friday : exploring lifting systems that provide wheels-free lifting to allow technicians to perform comprehensive vehicle maintenance and service; and Safety Saturday : presenting multiple approaches to advance shop safety, including third-party lift certification via ALI (Automotive Lift Institute) and its Lift Inspector Certification program, coupled with the importance of regularly scheduled lift inspections.

Noted Dr. Jean DellAmore, president of Stertil-Koni, stated, “It is an honor to once again sponsor National Lift Week and showcase the latest advancements in vehicle lifting safety, features, environmental stewardship, and ongoing performance. The week-long event is a powerful and sustained way to further raise awareness about best-practices in vehicle lifting and reinforce core messages about safety.”

As a bonus, Stertil-Koni will contribute one-third off the purchase price of the ALI Safety Tips Poster two-pack – applied to the first 80 orders beginning October 8 – one order per customer, five (5) per company.

To learn more, contact a Stertil-Koni distributor at https://stertil-koni.com/distributors, to purchase posters, visit http://www.autolift.org.