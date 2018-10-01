Volvo CE’s Stephen Lanahan Named SAE/AEM Outstanding Young Engineer

MILWAUKEE (October 1, 2018) – Stephen Lanahan, Design Engineer II with Volvo Construction Equipment in Shippensburg, Pa., has been awarded the SAE International/AEM Outstanding Young Engineer Award.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and SAE International established the award in 1996 to recognize an outstanding young engineer in the off-highway or power plant industry.

“We are pleased to support SAE and this award as part of our efforts to promote workforce development and excellence,” said Mike Pankonin, AEM’s senior director, technical and safety services. “Stephen has demonstrated solid leadership skills and initiative as well as being actively involved in SAE volunteer programs in local schools.”

Lanahan received the award at the SAE 2018 Commercial Vehicle Engineering Congress recently held in Rosemont, Ill. SAE administers the award under the auspices of its Engineering Meetings Board in cooperation with AEM.

SAE provided background on Stephen Lanahan:

During his five-year tenure with Volvo, Lanahan has played a part in various cost reduction, product maintenance, and product development projects focused on compaction machines. Starting out as part of the Mechanical Engineering team, he worked on both soil and asphalt compactors with an emphasis on hoods and exteriors, designing parts with plastics and sheetmetal. Over the past three years, he has been part of the cross functional team responsible for design of large soil compactors.

Lanahan completed his undergraduate studies at York College of Pennsylvania, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. An internship at Volvo Construction Equipment, while attending York College, led to his full-time position within the organization.

“I am most inspired by the challenges that lie ahead for the mobility engineering industry,” Lanahan said. “In the coming years, exciting new design problems which come to light will drive more thinking ‘outside the box’ and the development of unique design solutions to do it safer, faster, and cheaper.”