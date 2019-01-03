MSW Management Looks Ahead to 2019

As we look forward in 2019, change is in the air. First, in case you missed it, MSW Management and our sister publications were acquired by Endeavor Business Media last month. We’re excited to be a part of the Endeavor Business Media family, and our team will continue to bring you the quality content and events which you expect. You can read the full announcement here.

Predictions are de rigueur for New Year’s posts, and we predict that odor control and automated separation and sorting will continue to be trends to watch in our industry. With that, we’d like to revisit these articles from MSW Management.

Costs are rising, supplies are dwindling and the clock is ticking. Explore solutions and new ways to collaborate by joining your colleagues in San Diego, January 22-23, 2019, at the Western Water Summit. Click here for details

Sense of Smell

Methods on how to approach an odor control problem and finding solutions

Driven by odor and dust, air quality is an ongoing concern in solid waste operations.

“Odor problems from waste disposal operations have been concerning operators and local inhabitants alike for decades,” notes Rick O’Sadnick, senior scientist at Benzaco Scientific. An increasing number of regulations for odor control are being written into operating permits.

“Since odor levels or degrees of noxiousness are not easily quantified, these regulations are typically based on the number of complaints,” he adds. “If there are too many complaints, a regulatory body will fine the offending facility and, in some cases, even shut it down.”

Continue Reading

Separation Anxiety

The latest equipment that’s making MRFs more efficient

There are two things on the minds of MRF operators, according to Scott Jable, director of North American sales for Stadler America LLC: labor reduction and material cleanliness. “Both are helped by automation,” he says.

While those are important concerns, Tony Bonds, marketing manager, CP Group, lists ­additional challenges for today’s MRFs:

A more complex and more contaminated input stream (light-weighting of all packaging materials, the “Amazon” effect [increased amounts of cardboard and packing materials], flexible plastic packaging)

Higher purity requirements for commodities across the board from end markets (China’s Green Fence, which cut export volume of mixed plastics by 40%, and National Sword—considered the second Green Fence—which cut export volume of mixed plastics another 40%)

Higher cost of and difficulty in recruiting and retaining personnel—manual sorters, in particular

Ability to process more volume

Ability to process materials from different sources

Need for lower-maintenance equipment

Need for highly integrated controls

with smart sensors and feedback to the plant operator

Continue Reading

We look forward to seeing you in 2019!