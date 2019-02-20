Double Coin Makes Organizational Changes

MONROVIA, Calif., February 20, 2019 – Double Coin and CMA , a leading tire manufacturer and marketer is pleased to announce three organizational changes, effective January 1, 2019. The changes were made to streamline operations and improve CMA’s overall customer experience.

Teresa Galvan has been promoted to a new position within Marketing and Operations as CMA’s Director of Strategic Operations. “Teresa is a true professional and has been an invaluable member of the CMA team for over 11 years working in several customer care positions,” said Tim Phillips, Vice President of Marketing and Operations. “Her new role is a combination of customer service and marketing. It’s designed to optimize the customer experience for key accounts and manage the company’s marketing initiatives.”

“For 5 years, Brian Rainwater has been involved in distribution with CMA,” added Mr. Phillips. “He is a dedicated team member, providing great leadership within the organization. Brian will spearhead all aspects of Distribution, Logistics and Purchasing. We are excited to have Brian take on this leadership role to tie the customer experience to operations and improve it so that we as a company will be able to deliver more value to the customer.”

Jackie Concepcion is CMA’s new Director of Customer Service. Prior to CMA, Jackie spearheaded Customer Service as a Team Leader at CAMSO. Her responsibilities included onboarding and training new customer service agents, integrating with the sales team to improve the customer experience, tracking factory direct purchases, developing a system of corrective and preventative action (CAPA) for process improvement initiatives, as well as implementing the company’s CRM program. “We are pleased to have Jackie with us as we continue to deliver on our Mission Excellence promise,” said Mr. Phillips.

For additional information about Double Coin Tires, visit www.doublecointires.com.