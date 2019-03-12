Peterson Manufacturing’s Cory Adams named Vice President of Engineering

GRANDVIEW, MO (March 2019) — Peterson Manufacturing, a global leader in vehicle safety lighting technology and related equipment, is pleased to announce that Cory Adams has been named as Vice President of Engineering effective January 1, 2019. He was also elected as the newest member of Peterson’s Board of Directors.

Adams heads Peterson’s 15-member engineering team consisting of electrical, mechanical, and optics specialists. In addition to managing the department, he helps guide the design and development of all PM catalog items as well as custom OEM products.

“Since joining Peterson, Cory has demonstrated the leadership, solid management and engineering expertise that consistently supports the company’s innovation and growth,” said Peterson’s Vice President of Human Resources.

A native of Kansas and a 2003 graduate of Pittsburg State University, Adams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering, with an emphasis on plastics design and manufacturing.

Coming out of college, Adams hired on as a process engineer for a family-owned firm near Kansas City that designs and manufactures a wide range of plumbing products, parts and accessories. He quickly rose to management positions, gaining valuable experience in tool & die design and leading a team of design engineers.

In April of 2012, Adams accepted Peterson’s offer to join its engineering team in Grandview. His early role dealt primarily with Harley-Davidson motorcycle products. In 2014 Adams was named Engineering Manager and rose to Director of Engineering in 2017, a leadership role he will continue as Vice President.

“My experience in actually processing plastic parts and designing the tools that make the parts helped me build a great foundation in understanding the whole dynamic of our company,” Adams said. “We have an excellent engineering team here, we mesh really well. Lots of collaboration and team effort. We’re never hurting for new ideas to bring to the market, and we’re pushing projects out as fast as we can.”

Adams credits Peterson’s family-owned values and willingness to invest in the technology and people needed to be successful. “We’re always looking for ways to make things better, faster, smarter,” he said, “and our owners are always willing to give us the best tools available.”

Adams, his wife and three daughters live in Raymore, where he enjoys his woodworking hobby, tinkering with cars, and being the neighborhood source for tools and tech advice.

Peterson Manufacturing Company is a world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Peterson Manufacturing is a key subsidiary of Peterson Corporation, nine highly specialized companies and nearly 1,000 associates working in global transportation-related industries. With headquarters in the greater Kansas City area, Peterson Manufacturing is a privately held company and has been in operation since 1945.